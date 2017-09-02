Register
19:24 GMT +302 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Galaxy Cluster

    ET on the Line? Mysterious Radio Signals From Distant Galaxy Stump Astronomers

    © NASA. CXC/CEA/T
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 50240

    A burst of radio signals picked up by a telescope searching for extraterrestrial life was a surprise for the project scientists, Dr. Vishal Gajjar, a Postdoctoral Researcher at the UC Berkeley SETI research center, told Radio Sputnik.

    Astronomers working on the Breakthrough Listen project have detected a mysterious radio signal from a distant galaxy. Last month, the Green Bank Telescope in West Virginia detected a burst of 15 brief but powerful radio pulses from FRB 121102, a source which has been traced to a dwarf galaxy about 3 billion light years away.

    The Green Bank Telescope is one of several being used by the Breakthrough Listen project in the widest-ever search for extraterrestrial life. The survey, launched in 2015 by physicist Stephen Hawking and philanthropist Yuri Miller, is listening for messages from the 100 closest galaxies to ours.

    Fast radio bursts (FRB) are brief, bright pulses of radio emissions from unknown sources. Dr. Vishal Gajjar, a Postdoctoral Researcher at the UC Berkeley SETI research center, told Radio Sputnik that the researchers were surprised to pick up so many from FRB 121102.

    "It's quite an exciting time for all of us. We were looking for bursts coming from the sources but we were never expecting to find 15 of them," Gajjar said.

    FRB 121102 is notable because it is the first time that scientists have detected a source that repeats. The first radio burst from FRB 121102 was detected on November 2, 2012, followed by two more bursts on May 17, 2015, and eight more on June 2, 2015.

    The Robert C. Byrd Green Bank Radio Telescope (GBT)
    © Photo: NRAO/AUI
    The Robert C. Byrd Green Bank Radio Telescope (GBT)
    However, it is unlikely that the radio signals are being made by aliens, Gajjar said.

    "This is not the only source that people have actually discovered so far. There are 30 such sources which people have found and they are all over the sky, all in different parts of the universe. That means that even if they are from aliens, the aliens are sending us a signal exactly the same way. It is unlikely that there are 30 different aliens sending signals in the same fashion."

    A pulsar
    © AP Photo/ NASA, JPL-Caltech
    'Dwarf's Revenge': Scientists Find Traces of Real 'Star Wars' in the Galaxy
    "Although, I should mention that this is the only source which is known to repeat these bursts, so there are lots of explanations and obviously the ET explanation is also among them."

    "We don't really understand the nature of the bursts yet and it will take some amount of time to dig through the data, to understand a bit more, to actually get the answer to that. At this moment it is still an open question, but we still think it's unlikely that ET is sending the signal," Gajjar said.

    Related:

    White Martian Christmas? New Study Suggests Micro-Snow Common on Red Planet
    Homes Away From Home? Two Earth-Like Planets Found Orbiting Nearby Star Tau Ceti
    Astronomers Find New Evidence of Mysterious Planet 9 Existence
    Indian Scientists Discover Supercluster of Galaxies
    Hubble Images Distant Galaxy Through Cutting-Edge Computer Analysis
    Tags:
    radio signals, alien, signal, galaxy, extraterrestrial life
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Far Eastern Enigma: Sights and People of the North Korean Capital
    Far Eastern Enigma: Sights and People of the North Korean Capital
    Greek Approach
    Greek Approach
    European States Hit Hardest by Islamist Terrorists
    Islamist Terrorists Hit European States Hardest

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok