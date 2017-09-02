Contaminated Powdered Eggs from France Seized in Russia – Watchdog

Almost 500 pounds of powered eggs laced with toxic insecticide have been seized in the western Russian city of St. Petersburg, according to a Russian consumer rights watchdog.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Almost 500 pounds of powered eggs laced with toxic insecticide have been seized in the western Russian city of St. Petersburg, a Russian consumer rights watchdog said Saturday.

"The entire 203-kilogram shipment imported into Russia has been seized by Rospotrebnadzor. None of the powdered eggs were sold in retail," the agency said in a statement on its website.

A scandal erupted in Europe after eggs at several EU farms were found to contain fipronil. EU regulations forbid farms that produce food for human consumption to use the substance to combat lice.

Millions of eggs have been recalled from supermarkets across the European Union this summer over fears of contamination as fipronil is considered to be harmful to humans if ingested in large quantities.