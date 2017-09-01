A Glitch in the Matrix? Internet is Stunned by a 'Meta-Cat'

A fantastic feline with unique markings on its back, which resemble the shape of a chubby cat, made a huge splash in social media. Some Internet users even believe the “divine” animal has arrived to this world to rule over humanity.

Pictures of a cat with an unusual pattern on its back, which were published August 28 on Twitter by user @tatuya01, drew the attention of the entire global network.

No, this is not an optical illusion and your eyes are not deceiving you: the spot on the kitty's back looks just like… another cat. The tweet received almost 250k likes and more than 135k reposts.

While most Twitter users admired the extraordinary moggy, some of them expressed their humble belief that this "meta-cat" came to Earth to control humanity.

Meta-cat is here to rule us all twice as hard as a non-meta-cat could.

​According to another user, it seems that the cat just pulled on an outfit to look slimmer.

It's like s/he's wearing one of those dresses with black outline so it makes you look skinnier 😂

The images of the incredible creature paved their way to other social platforms, including Reddit, where users suggested the "double cat" has to have 18 lives.