19 Years Later: Harry Potter’s Final Scene Took Place Today

Harry Potter fans across the world rejoice as the day on which the series’ final scene took place finally reaches us.

In the last chapter of the final Harry Potter novel, Deathly Hallows, grown-up Harry, Ginny, Ron and Hermione gathered at at platform nine and three-quarters, King’s Cross, to see off their children to Hogwarts.

And it appears that today actually marks the date that this happened in the book, with September 1, 2017 being "an important day in the wizarding world", according to Pottermore.

Social networks like Twitter came alight as the series’ fans celebrated this development.

Omg i completely forgot #19yearslater is today and i can watch a #HarryPotterMarathon when i get home! — Bobby (@TheDoughMaster_) 1 сентября 2017 г.

Some even remarked that they are still waiting for their admission letters to Hogwarts.

Others simply expressed their love of the books and movies and praised the series’ author J.K. Rowling.

Thanks for everything Jo. Good luck today Albus #19yearslater — Abbey Kramer (@ABbey_Random) 1 сентября 2017 г.

Good luck in school Albus Severus! You are gonna be great! #19YearsLater pic.twitter.com/K7f1bn5N4A — Michael B (@MichyBrey) 1 сентября 2017 г.

And yet others simply reminisced about what a ride it was.