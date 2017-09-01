RuinABookTitleInOneLetter: The Twitterati Rock Autumn's First Day

Twitter users just love to invent various “hashtag games” and have a good laugh. This time, they came up with the idea of spicing up book titles by adding, dropping or changing just one letter in them.

The Unbearable Lightness of Boing. #RuinABookTitleInOneLetter — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) 1 сентября 2017 г.

Thousands of playful suggestions are hiding behind one of the hottest trending hashtags, #RuinABookTitleInOneLetter. If you haven't browsed through it yet, take a look at the wittiest and funniest "remixes" below.

E.L. James sensational romance received a hashtag treatment too.

So did the Dale Carnegie's best-selling self-help book.

​Some people encroached upon the classic literature.

Several users got carried away with the game; as a result, children's books about magical creatures got an unexpected flirty plot twist.

Fantastic Breasts and Where to Find Them #RuinABookTitleInOneLetter — C. D. Peck 🍺🦇 (@cdpeck) 1 сентября 2017 г.

Other netizens couldn't help involving politics.

Some other suggestions: