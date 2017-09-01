RuinABookTitleInOneLetter: The Twitterati Rock Autumn's First Day

Twitter is having fun right now: once again, the microblog users have launched a hilarious hashtag game, which involves book titles and some creativity.
The Unbearable Lightness of Boing. #RuinABookTitleInOneLetter— John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) 1 сентября 2017 г.
Thousands of playful suggestions are hiding behind one of the hottest trending hashtags, #RuinABookTitleInOneLetter. If you haven't browsed through it yet, take a look at the wittiest and funniest "remixes" below.
Lady Chatterley's Liver #RuinABookTitleInOneLetter pic.twitter.com/XPXOM1gQL4— Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) 1 сентября 2017 г.
The DaVinci Cod #RuinABookTitleInOneLetter pic.twitter.com/9oMmsPl74u— Bella (@Hella_Right) 1 сентября 2017 г.
Schindler's Lost #RuinABookTitleInOneLetter pic.twitter.com/C4FAoVXD96— Rebel Scum (@whiskeyrebel24) 1 сентября 2017 г.
To Kilt a Mocking Bird #RuinABookTitleInOneLetter pic.twitter.com/EliVdM2tjf— Deb Rich (@DebMadness) 1 сентября 2017 г.
E.L. James sensational romance received a hashtag treatment too.
#RuinABookTitleInOneLetter— Alt Fed Employee (@Alt_FedEmployee) 1 сентября 2017 г.
50 Shades of Prey pic.twitter.com/1oDVorYUH4
Fifty Shades of Frey #RuinABookTitleInOneLetter #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/ery9B4lUvK— Corey Diamond (@CocoFuego) 31 августа 2017 г.
So did the Dale Carnegie's best-selling self-help book.
#RuinABookTitleInOneLetter How to Pin Friends and Influence People pic.twitter.com/YJY38CgjMv— Dee Bee (@deebeeoui) 1 сентября 2017 г.
Some people encroached upon the classic literature.
The Old Man and the Spa #RuinABookTitleInOneLetter pic.twitter.com/5yxRGAbY3y— Just A Rock (@PleaseBeGneiss) 1 сентября 2017 г.
A Tale of Two Cuties #RuinABookTitleInOneLetter pic.twitter.com/5YHCJ3s5SZ— Isaiah (@StellarIsaiah) 1 сентября 2017 г.
Several users got carried away with the game; as a result, children's books about magical creatures got an unexpected flirty plot twist.
#RuinABookTitleInOneLetter "Where The Wild Thongs Are" pic.twitter.com/3B65XLbMqz— Sean (@SeansyRBLX) 1 сентября 2017 г.
Fantastic Breasts and Where to Find Them #RuinABookTitleInOneLetter— C. D. Peck 🍺🦇 (@cdpeck) 1 сентября 2017 г.
Other netizens couldn't help involving politics.
"Beauty and the Yeast". #RuinABookTitleInOneLetter pic.twitter.com/aFuPUhtTCN— laurajolly (@laurajollyfl) 1 сентября 2017 г.
War and Pence #RuinABookTitleInOneLetter pic.twitter.com/4blclQb8O0— Vets Against Trump (@commondefense) 31 августа 2017 г.
Lady and The Trump#RuinABookTitleInOneLetter pic.twitter.com/gdrpGsvCPl— Marc Sussman (@MarcSussman5) 31 августа 2017 г.
Some other suggestions:
The Dork Tower#RuinABookTitleInOneLetter pic.twitter.com/G7ygYMJCYo— Alyssa (@Pixidustbunnie) 1 сентября 2017 г.
#RuinABookTitleInOneLetter "Gone with the Wine" 🍷— Ash (@itsashly_) 31 августа 2017 г.
Fight Cub #RuinABookTitleInOneLetter pic.twitter.com/1p2jyKG52e— Kate Brisbois (@k8briz) 1 сентября 2017 г.
Pilates of the Carribean#RuinABookTitleInOneLetter— ReallyRandy (@RandyCromwell) 1 сентября 2017 г.
The Ride of Frankenstein #RuinABookTitleInOneLetter pic.twitter.com/tVdSRDuVHp— ConservativeFAQ.com (@ConservativeFAQ) 1 сентября 2017 г.
The Gropes of Wrath #RuinABookTitleInOneLetter— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) 1 сентября 2017 г.
#RuinABookTitleInOneLetter The Handmaid's Kale pic.twitter.com/Am9oPcZYTD— Susan Graham (@jane_heir) 1 сентября 2017 г.
