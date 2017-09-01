Not a Joke! Mayor From Hell Bans Heterosexuality

Elijah Daniel, an American comedian, has taken pranking to a whole new level by becoming the mayor of Hell, outlawing heterosexuality there and immediately getting impeached.

Popular American satirist Elijah Daniel pulled out all the stops during his elaborate stab at US President Donald Trump, as the first part of his plan involved him becoming a mayor no less.

"I was looking for a town willing to make me mayor. They’ll do it in Hell for $100, so I caught a redeye to Michigan and got sworn in," Daniel told the Huffington Post.

Having secured his position as the mayor of Hell – an unincorporated community in Michigan – Daniel swiftly moved to the main part of his scheme by issuing a prank proclamation outlawing heterosexual relations in the town – "a copy-and-paste of Trump’s Muslim ban, but with heterosexuals instead."

As acting mayor of Hell, Michigan I hearby ban all heterosexuals from entering our town. pic.twitter.com/uDuGWFATmS — former mayor elijah (@elijahdaniel) 30 августа 2017 г.

​The heterosexuals were offered the choice to either leave the community or pay an $84,000 "reproductive precautionary deposit" which would be returned to them after "one year of abstinence from any heterosexual activities."

They were also encouraged to engage in "reparative therapy," and those who refused would be given daily "public straight-shaming" sessions at the town square while wearing cargo shorts and a scarlet 'H.'

Even though it was just an elaborate prank, the local public reaction was swift as Daniel was impeached shortly after releasing his proclamation, though the ex-mayor saw that coming.

Being impeached was fun @realDonaldTrump, you should try it. — former mayor elijah (@elijahdaniel) 30 августа 2017 г.

​"That’s actually not a problem. Everyone who becomes mayor there gets impeached. Most of the people who visit are same-sex couples who want to be married in Hell," he remarked.