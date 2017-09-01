Register
15:46 GMT +301 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Hell, Michigan

    Not a Joke! Mayor From Hell Bans Heterosexuality

    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Sswonk / Sign on County highway D-32 in Hell, Michigan
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 72014

    Elijah Daniel, an American comedian, has taken pranking to a whole new level by becoming the mayor of Hell, outlawing heterosexuality there and immediately getting impeached.

    Popular American satirist Elijah Daniel pulled out all the stops during his elaborate stab at US President Donald Trump, as the first part of his plan involved him becoming a mayor no less.

    "I was looking for a town willing to make me mayor. They’ll do it in Hell for $100, so I caught a redeye to Michigan and got sworn in," Daniel told the Huffington Post.

    Having secured his position as the mayor of Hell – an unincorporated community in Michigan – Daniel swiftly moved to the main part of his scheme by issuing a prank proclamation outlawing heterosexual relations in the town – "a copy-and-paste of Trump’s Muslim ban, but with heterosexuals instead."

    ​The heterosexuals were offered the choice to either leave the community or pay an $84,000 "reproductive precautionary deposit" which would be returned to them after "one year of abstinence from any heterosexual activities."

    They were also encouraged to engage in "reparative therapy," and those who refused would be given daily "public straight-shaming" sessions at the town square while wearing cargo shorts and a scarlet 'H.'

    Even though it was just an elaborate prank, the local public reaction was swift as Daniel was impeached shortly after releasing his proclamation, though the ex-mayor saw that coming.

    ​"That’s actually not a problem. Everyone who becomes mayor there gets impeached. Most of the people who visit are same-sex couples who want to be married in Hell," he remarked.

    Related:

    'The Gay Nazi': Fashion Brand Targets Unusual Niche to Launch Clothing Line
    Trump's "Muslim Ban": Does It Have a Future?
    A Fatal Prank? 'Killers' of Kim Jong-nam 'Face Miscarriage of Justice'
    Tags:
    prank, parody, ban, Donald Trump, United States, Michigan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Queen of Hearts: Princess Diana Remembered 20 Years On
    Queen of Hearts: Princess Diana Remembered 20 Years On
    Greek Approach
    Greek Approach
    European States Hit Hardest by Islamist Terrorists
    Islamist Terrorists Hit European States Hardest

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok