Register
15:47 GMT +301 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Kissing couple

    Sacre Bleu! French Scientists Warn Sex Could End in Dying of Embarrassment

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 111222

    It could be argued it is a hazard of the job - although, in fairness, there are worse ways to go! New research has revealed men who suffer cardiac arrest while having sex are four times more likely to die than other victims.

    Scientists in France say the real reason behind the alarming fatalities figure is not down to what you might necessarily think — but embarrassment.

    They believe wives, or possibly mistresses, were often too humiliated to actually pick up the phone and call for urgent help.

    Sleep
    CC0 / Pixabay
    Tossing and Turning at Night? You Could Be at Risk of a Heart Attack, Study Says

    It has been also been suggested that any delay in seeking emergency help is possibly also down to the shock factor of seeing their partner in such a precarious position. 

    ​The French study found only 12 percent of men whose heart stopped suddenly during intercourse survived — far fewer than the 50 percent survival rate of those who suffered a cardiac arrest while playing sport, gardening or walking.

    They discovered patients who collapsed during sex were less likely to receive cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) — and the subsequent delay in getting treatment often proved fatal.

    "There's social embarrassment. They are shocked, they don't know how to react. The husband is naked, they are naked, maybe they're afraid to call the neighbors. There's big, big embarrassment. But the take-home message is — you have to rescue your husband," said Dr. Ardalan Sharifzadehgan, who carried out the study.

    With women less likely to suffer a cardiac arrest, the researchers insist females should be taught how to keep calm and rescue their partners regardless.

    They explained sex has been known to trigger heart problems during lovemaking but, despite what soap operas imply, collapsing during the act itself is uncommon.

    'The Big Problem'

    Dr. Sharifzadehgan and colleagues at the Georges-Pompidou European Hospital in Paris examined the records of more than 3000 people who had suffered a cardiac arrest and were still alive when they were admitted to hospital.

    Of these, they found 246 had been doing physical activity when their heart stopped, of whom 17 — all men with an average of 53 — had been having sex.

    Dr. Sharifzadehgan explained half of the 17 men whose hearts stopped during lovemaking died, compared with 12 percent of those who had a cardiac arrest playing sport.

    This seemed to be because less than half of those who had been having sex were given CPR, even though there was someone on hand.

    "There was less intervention. Women did not give CPR to their partners. This is the big problem here. If there is a witness… it's better for you, you have a bystander to give you CPR — but sometimes we have a witness who doesn't do anything," he said.

    "The advice is never delay calling for help and giving CPR, even in an embarrassing situation. The first thing to do is call for help in the building, then give CPR," he added.

    Stressing sex is good for health, the researcher urged people not to be put off by it — although CPR education remained vital.

    'Don't Stop Sex'

    Heart experts in Britain quickly dismissed any question that people with a dodgy ticker should abstain from sex, insisting it was good for your health.

    Professor Jeremy Pearson, associate medical director of the British Heart Foundation, insisted the findings should not scare people off sex which, like other forms of exercise, can be good for the heart.

    He supported the argument for better education in CPR.

    "We want everybody to do CPR — in whatever position they find themselves.

    "Don't stop sex, but realize there may be a risk if you have a heart condition. Call 999 — don't delay helping your partner," Professor Pearson said.

    Previously, the British Heart Foundation has argued heart attack victims, or those who have had heart surgery, can resume sexual activity as soon as they are feeling well enough, normally four to six weeks. But it advises also that it may be wise to ask the other partner to take a more active role.

    Cardiac arrest happens when the heart stops beating as a result of an irregular rhythm, quickly becoming fatal without CPR treatment.

    Related:

    Tossing and Turning at Night? You Could Be at Risk of a Heart Attack, Study Says
    Lower Temps, Higher Risk: Study Shows Heart Attacks More Common in Cold Weather
    New Wonder Drug Brings Major Breakthrough in Battle Against Heart Disease
    Tags:
    heart, healthy lifestyle, heart attack, heart diesease, health, science, sex, British Heart Foundation, Europe, United Kingdom, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Queen of Hearts: Princess Diana Remembered 20 Years On
    Queen of Hearts: Princess Diana Remembered 20 Years On
    Greek Approach
    Greek Approach
    European States Hit Hardest by Islamist Terrorists
    Islamist Terrorists Hit European States Hardest

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok