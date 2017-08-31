Feathered Bromance: Japanese Pigeon Pals Up With Parrot (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Twitter user @rereren925 from Japan keeps a fabulous feathered squad at home, which includes parrots and pigeons. Doves love to splash in a bowl of water.
サブちゃん押し出しで勝ち～ pic.twitter.com/MRLYZXGOFJ— れん。鳥垢 (@rereren925) 23 августа 2017 г.
One of the pigeons named Poppo has become very close friends with Pippi, a yellow parakeet. It seems that these two literally take each other as siblings.
可愛いいぃぃいああぁぁ。(乱心 pic.twitter.com/rsWocNg1QI— れん。鳥垢 (@rereren925) 10 июня 2016 г.
幸せ〜（笑） pic.twitter.com/J8LSOz24se— れん。鳥垢 (@rereren925) 20 мая 2016 г.
Sometimes, the pigeon even gives Pippi a ride on his back! The birds' owner managed to capture several short videos of Pippi climbing on the larger bird's bird back and posted it online for the world to see.
今じゃもう— れん。鳥垢 (@rereren925) 27 августа 2017 г.
乗りこなしちゃってんの(´艸｀) pic.twitter.com/oav6Bexsz9
ポッポが優しい事をいい事に大胆になっていく黄色いやつ。 pic.twitter.com/pHIrSEtBYO— れん。鳥垢 (@rereren925) 9 июня 2016 г.
In this situation, Poppo acts like a patient adult, while the parrot behaves like a spoiled sibling.
