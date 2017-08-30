Register
23:59 GMT +330 August 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Overweight women

    The Diet Pendulum Swings Again: High-Fat Diets May Be Healthier Than High-Carb

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 32320

    New research suggests that it’s not fat that increases your risk of heart disease or stroke but carbohydrates, especially the refined and processed kind.

    A study published in the Lancet and scheduled to be presented Tuesday at the European Society of Cardiology meeting in Barcelona aims to overturn the prevailing logic that fat is bad for you. The study tracked the diets and health of 135,000 people between the ages of 35 to 70 for about seven years from 18 countries around the world. 

    Mediterranean diet
    CC0 / Pixabay
    Mediterranean Diet Is Good for You... 'But Only If You Have Money and Education'

    The the study examined medical history, health, lifestyle habits and socioeconomic status. Participants were asked to complete daily questionnaires in which they recorded the amounts of calories they were getting from the three major macronutrients: fats, carbohydrates and proteins.

    The study, led by Mahshid Dehghan from the Population Health Research Institute at McMaster University in Ontario, also showed that eating fruits, vegetables and legumes can reduce your risk of dying early. Three or four servings a day are sufficient — additional servings do not necessarily benefit your health.

    The study revealed that low intakes of saturated fats (below 3 percent of daily value) are associated with higher risks of death, compared to daily intakes of 13 percent.

    People consuming high-carb diets (77 percent carbohydrates) had a 28 percent greater chance of dying earlier than those eating low-carb diets.

    "The study showed that contrary to popular belief, increased consumption of dietary fats is associated with a lower risk of death," Dehghan said. This may be because people substitute unhealthy carbs for the fats they cut out, she noted.

    "We found no evidence that below 10 percent of energy by saturated fat is beneficial, and going below 7 percent may even be harmful. Moderate amounts, particularly when accompanied with lower carbohydrate intake, are probably optimal," she added.

    According to Dehghan, "the best diets will include a balance of carbohydrates and fats, approximately 50 to 55 percent carbohydrates and around 35 percent total fat, including both saturated and unsaturated fats."

    Clinical investigator with the US National Institute on Aging Christopher Ramsden is skeptical that this study is the answer to the ongoing debate.

    "There's a lot more information that's needed. They did a great job and they're going to have a lot more coming out of it for years to come, but it's hard to get it down to recommendations regarding food at this point," Ramsden said.

    Current global guidelines recommend that 50 to 65 percent of your daily calories be derived from carbohydrates and less than 10 percent from saturated fat, but it may take some more research before those begin to change.

    "[The study] really highlights the need for well-designed randomized controlled trials to answer some of these questions," Ramsden added.

    Sports nutrition
    CC0
    Bodybuilder With Rare Undiagnosed Disease Dies as a Result of High-Protein Diet

    Other critics claim that the study did not evaluate the specific foods that the fat and carbohydrate nutrients were coming from. According to Bethany O'Dea, a cardiothoracic dietitian with Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, that is a "major flaw from a nutrition standpoint."

    "For example, eating a healthy carb like an apple is more nutrient dense and better for you than eating a bag of processed potato chips," O'Dea said.

    "Furthermore, the study did not take trans fats into account, which hold heavy evidence of being unhealthy and contributing to cardiovascular disease," she added.

    "Your diet should consist of healthy carbs, lean protein, and plenty of fruits and vegetables. Remember to avoid processed snacks that contain trans and saturated fats, and opt for a healthy carb source," she explained.

    Related:

    Sweet Science: High Sugar Diet Could Actually 'Program' You to Die Younger
    Chocolate Is a New Healthy Diet?
    Here's How Putin and Healthy Diet Help Make Russian Food Products in China a Hit
    Living on Locusts and Wild Honey: Swedes to Enjoy a Diet of Insects and Algae
    Special Diet? Cats Living in Moscow Garden Eat Entire Crop of Bananas
    Tags:
    researchers, study, fat, obesity, Canada, World
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Monster Trucks' at Moscow Off-Road Show Exhibition
    'Monster Trucks' at Moscow Off-Road Show Exhibition
    Fear Sees Danger Everywhere
    Fear Sees Danger Everywhere
    European States Hit Hardest by Islamist Terrorists
    Islamist Terrorists Hit European States Hardest

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok