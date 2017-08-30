Harvey's Flood Waters May Allow Over 300 Gators to Escape Park

Thanks to Hurricane Harvey's overwhelming amounts of rain, officials at Texas' Gator Country Reptile Park say the water levels at the popular tourist attraction are close to exceeding its fences.

"We're less than a foot from [water] going over fences," Gator Country owner Gary Saurage told Fox 4 Monday. "All of these are certified high fences, but when it won't quit, it won't quit. We've worked around the clock and I don't know what else to do."

So far the largest alligators of the compound — Big Al and Big Tex — were moved to trailers at an undisclosed area, and the park's crocodiles, venomous snakes and other dangerous creatures have been taken to higher ground as well.

"Everything that is not from here, we've put up and we have a safe place, but we live with alligators," a frustrated Saurage said. "I've never seen [the water] stay anywhere near this before. The staying power of this storm is just unbelievable."

However, Saurage was quick to squash claims that some gators had already escaped due to rising waters Tuesday evening.

"I'm not going to tell you that we may not lose a few little alligators like that," Saurage said in a Facebook post. "But I can tell you that we're almost through this thing and we're holding tight. So all those folks who are spreading this rumor, I'm telling you now, that we have our eyes on this thing and we're doing all we can."

With more rain expected to fall on the Lone Star State, the attraction's gift shop has already been flooded with at least a foot and a half of water.

Situated near the city of Beaumont, Texas, the 15-acre wildlife sanctuary houses more than 350 alligators.