Register
02:03 GMT +330 August 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Smoking

    Take My Breath Away: NYC Cigarette Pack Price Shoots Up to a Hefty $13 Minimum

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Life
    Get short URL
    122621

    New York has one of the highest real estate prices in the US, with one-bedroom apartments costing an average of $3,000 a month. Now, it’s about to become the most expensive place in the United States to purchase cigarettes, thanks to new legislation signed Monday by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

    The new laws will go into effect June 1, 2018, and will increase the minimum price of cigarettes from $10.50 a pack to $13, CBS news reported. 

    No Smoking Sign
    © Fotolia/ vege
    Israeli Health Officials Move to Ban Smoking in Public Places

    "We have these major international corporations that clearly know better but to make a buck they're looking to hook a whole new generation of young people on tobacco products and we have to stop them," de Blasio said at the bill signing ceremony at Kings County hospital in Brooklyn.

    "We are sending a loud and clear message that we will not let their greed kill any more New Yorkers without a fight," he said. "These new laws will not only help reduce the number of smokers in our city, but also save lives."

    According to NYC government statistics, there were an average of 43,963 cases of tobacco-related cancers and 20,767 deaths in NYC between the years 2008 and 2012. The Centers for Disease Control also states that cigarette smoking causes more than 480,000 deaths every year in the United States.

    The legislation doesn't stop at cigarette prices. The mayor also signed a law that reduces the number of retailers — currently numbered at 8,3000 — licensed to sell tobacco, a licensing restriction that has already been implemented in Philadelphia and San Francisco.

    The Big Apple will also ban the sale of tobacco products in pharmacies, impose a 10 percent tax on cigars and loose tobacco, require e-cigarette sellers to obtain licenses and require all residential building to implement smoking regulations.

    According to Councilman Corey Johnson, who is on the City Council's Health Committee, the tax hikes will generate $1 million annually, which can be used toward public housing programs.

    New York has already made improvements in the smoking department. Smoking rates decreased from 21.5 percent in 2002 to 14.3 percent in 2015. Health officials believe that the new regulations could reduce the smoking rate to 12 percent by 2020. 

    One of the Kremlin towers in Moscow.
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich
    Russia 'Collusion' Smoking Gun?

    However, tobacco vendors have criticized the new laws, arguing that they will breed a cigarette black market, where smokers can purchase untaxed and unregulated cigarettes from bootleggers (already being called "butt-leggers") smuggling in tobacco products from low-cost states like North Carolina and Virginia.

    "These measures will destroy the business investment of retailers who have been leading the effort to prevent youth access to tobacco products, and the result will be lost revenue, lost jobs and an increasing number of sales in unregulated and illegal settings," Jim Calvin, president of the New York Association of Convenience Stores, said following the passage of the legislation.

    A spokeswoman for RAI Services Company, a subsidiary of Reynold American Inc., an American tobacco company, also expressed her disapproval of the new laws.

    "There should be concern that this ordinance will most likely only further exacerbate the illicit trade of cigarettes in New York City, which already has the highest percentage of contraband cigarettes in the country," Brittany Adams said.

    Related:

    Uber Driver Accused of Raping Unconscious New York Woman
    US Court Upholds New York State Decision to Deny Pipeline Permit
    Hundreds of Anti-Trump Protesters Gather Near Trump Tower in New York
    Thousands to Gather in New York City to Protest Trump's Visit on Monday
    ‘Happy to Help, Bro’: Activists Project Putin Image on Trump Hotel in New York
    Tags:
    cancer, e-cigarette, taxation, law, smoking, de Blasio, New York
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Naked Beauty: Mesmerizing Body Art Show in South Korea
    Naked Beauty: Mesmerizing Body Art Show in South Korea
    Can't Be Stopped
    Can't Be Stopped
    To Thaw night concert at Moscow metro
    How to Survive the Dawn of the Dead in Moscow Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok