Register
02:03 GMT +330 August 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Abnormally cold weather in Moscow

    Lower Temps, Higher Risk: Study Shows Heart Attacks More Common in Cold Weather

    © Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov
    Life
    Get short URL
    121530

    According to a 16-year study led by professor David Erlinge from Lund University and presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress in Barcelona this week, heart attack incidence may be related to weather conditions like air temperature and pressure, sunshine and rain.

    "There is seasonal variation in the occurrence of heart attack, with incidence declining in summer and peaking in winter," author Moman A. Mohammad from the Department of Cardiology at Lund University said in a release issued by the university. 

    Naked woman
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Swear Away: Study Shows Profane People More Likely to Be Clever, Naked

    "It is unclear whether this is due to colder temperatures or behavioral changes," Mohammad added.

    The authors used the Swedish myocardial infarction registry (SWEDEHEART) to track the 280,873 heart attacks that occurred between 1998 and 2013. The report also tracked meteorological data from the Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute and calculated an average daily minimum temperature for the whole country as well as different health care regions.

    The findings reveal that heart attacks are significantly more frequent during sub-zero temperatures across the country and across health care regions. This means that on a day when the average temperature is below 0 degrees Celsius, four more heart attacks are likely to happen than on a day where the temperature is above 10 degrees Celsius.

    The incidence of heart attacks also increases with higher wind speeds and air humidity and shorter periods of sunshine.

    The investigators also explored the relationship between heart attack frequency and seasonal variations in different groups: the elderly, people with diabetes mellitus and/or hypertension, as well as patients who previously suffered heart attacks or take certain medications. Even across all these different subgroups, the original findings stand.

    According to Mohammad, "Our results consistently showed a higher occurrence of heart attacks in sub-zero temperatures. The findings were the same across a large range of patient subgroups, and at national as well as regional levels, suggesting that air temperature is a trigger for heart attack."

    The researchers believe that the relationship between cold weather and heart attacks may be due to how the body's superficial blood vessels constrict in the cold, increasing arterial blood pressure. 

    Scientists
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Nuts to That: Study Finds New Treatment Could End Peanut Allergy

    "In the majority of healthy people these mechanisms are well tolerated," Mohammad said. "But in people with atherosclerotic plaques in their coronary arteries, they may trigger a heart attack." 

    "Respiratory tract infections and influenza are known risk factors for heart attack that have a clear seasonal variation. In addition, seasonal-dependent behaviors such as reduced physical activity and dietary changes could play a role in the increased occurrence of heart attack during colder weather," he explained.One limitation of the observational study, however, is that other factors like respiratory tract infections, which are more common during winter seasons, were not taken into account.

    Another study published in the British Medical Journal in 2010 evaluated four years of hospital admissions from 15 hospitals across the UK, and also found that a daily temperature drop of 1 degree Celsius increased the prevalence of heart attacks.

    Related:

    Stressed at Work? Harvard Study Finds You Are Not Alone
    Can’t Hang Up? Study Finds Smartphone Separation Anxiety is Real and Growing
    NASA to Send First Orbiter in Decades to Study Venusian Atmosphere
    Vitamin B Supplements Could Help Prevent Miscarriages and Birth Defects - Study
    Slainte! Study Indicates Whiskey Really Does Taste Better Mixed With Water
    Tags:
    weather forecast, cold, heart attack, study, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Naked Beauty: Mesmerizing Body Art Show in South Korea
    Naked Beauty: Mesmerizing Body Art Show in South Korea
    Can't Be Stopped
    Can't Be Stopped
    To Thaw night concert at Moscow metro
    How to Survive the Dawn of the Dead in Moscow Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok