'We Miss You!' World Celebrating Michael Jackson's Birthday

The world is celebrating the birthday of Michael Jackson, a world famous pop icon and the most awarded artist of all time. Today, the singer would have turned 59.

Millions of fans are publishing their congratulations on social media for Michael Jackson's birthday.

They express their love for the late artist and promise to never forget him and his outstanding talent.

Happy Birthday to a truly revolutionary human being that I will always love & never forget, Michael Jackson. pic.twitter.com/UHalCQXLes — Sarah (@SarahBasques) 29 августа 2017 г.

​Some write that Jackson changed the world with his music…

On August 29, 1958 at 7:33 pm, Michael Jackson was born. This child would soon change the world. Happy early birthday ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3vJlwXSyCW — Michael Jackson Club (@mjjsource1) 29 августа 2017 г.

Happy birthday to the man who inspired thousands of people through his music, i love you, Michael.#HappyBirthdayMichaelJackson pic.twitter.com/sx6o9oSqok — shamone (@rockwith_mjj) 29 августа 2017 г.

​…while others praised his attempts to make the world a better place.

#HappyBirthdayMichaelJackson Thanks for all the music, performances and humanitarian efforts to help makes this world a better place! pic.twitter.com/L1pO3OLbRG — MJ (@Eduardo850_) 29 августа 2017 г.

Thank you for all your love and all that you gave us… You're forever ♡ #HappyBirthdayMichaelJackson pic.twitter.com/HMLCEyveyK — ✎Kary★彡♡ (@kary_7ok) 29 августа 2017 г.

Jackson became popular all over the world after the release of his famous hits "Billie Jean" and "Beat It." His album "Thriller" is the best-selling album in history

Michael Jackson died at age 50 on June 25, 2009, at a Los Angeles hospital after suffering cardiac arrest and falling into a coma.