RichKidsofIraq: Splendid Paradise Amid War (PHOTOS)

Let's forget for a minute about the heart-breaking continuous war in Iraq and take a look at another side of life in this country. Rich youth in Iraq continues enjoying a life in style, even though war is at their doorsteps.

One of the Instagram accounts dedicated to the lavish lifestyle of wealthy Iraqis, @richkidsofiraq, has already gained more than 3,300 followers since it was launched mid-July.

The account features dozens of beautiful ladies in designer gowns and stylish gents with well-groomed beards following all the latest fashion trends.

Mega-rich Iraqis prefer to ride lightning-fast supercars proving they have money to blow.

One can also see here some happy toddlers and kids in perfect outfits.