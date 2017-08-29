RichKidsofIraq: Splendid Paradise Amid War (PHOTOS)

Let's forget for a minute about the heart-breaking continuous war in Iraq and take a look at another side of life in this country. Rich youth in Iraq continues enjoying a life in style, even though war is at their doorsteps.
One of the Instagram accounts dedicated to the lavish lifestyle of wealthy Iraqis, @richkidsofiraq, has already gained more than 3,300 followers since it was launched mid-July.
The account features dozens of beautiful ladies in designer gowns and stylish gents with well-groomed beards following all the latest fashion trends.
Mega-rich Iraqis prefer to ride lightning-fast supercars proving they have money to blow.
One can also see here some happy toddlers and kids in perfect outfits.
Another popular account, @my_erbil_lifestyle, aims to show the glamorous life in the city of Erbil, some 350 kilometers (220 miles) north of Baghdad. Hawar, who runs the page, publishes pictures of breath-taking travels, mouth-watering meals and beauty tips.
Local men who arranged what they call "the first Kurdish Gents club" and "an influential space, spreading positive social change" can be also found on Instagram. The account @mr.erbil with more than 87.4k followers shows stylish men in their sharp suits accompanied by shiny shoes, designer watches and other essential details.
Similar Instagram accounts exist in Iran and in Saudi Arabia, giving other Instagram users a sneak peek in their gilded youth lifestyles.
