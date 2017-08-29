Andrei Stenin Int'l Photo Contest to Announce Grand Prize Winner on September 7

The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency will name the winner of the Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest on September 7 at an awards ceremony in Moscow.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The contest aims to support young photographers and draw public attention to the challenges of photojournalism in today’s world. The event was first organized by Rossiya Segodnya in December 2014 in memory of late photojournalist Andrei Stenin, who was killed while on an editorial assignment in eastern Ukraine that same year.

The awards ceremony will take place at the Lumiere Brothers Center for Photography in the Russian capital. In 2017, 29 young photographers from 14 countries, including Russia, China, India, Spain, Italy, Serbia and Greece, sought after the Grand Prix, the competition's top prize. A free-entrance exhibition of the contest winners' photos will open after the ceremony and will run from September 8-17 at the same venue.

The exhibition in Moscow will showcase over 200 photos by young photojournalists. Their work captures moments in the lives of ordinary people, landmark events in big cities and countries, sports events and colorful ethnic holidays. After September 17, the photo exhibit will then tour Russia and other countries.

In 2017, the Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest received about 5,000 photos from 76 countries in four categories: Top News, Sports, My Planet, and Portrait: A Hero of Our Time.

Al Mayadeen television channel, the Shanghai United Media Group (SUMG) and the International Committee of the Red Cross are the international partners of the competition’s nominations. Vesti.Ru information and news portal, KP.ru information and news portal, Russian Photo portal and the Jourdom information portal are the competition’s information partners. Sputnik news agency and radio, Askanews news agency, Independent Media holding, Notimex news agency, ANA news agency, RT television channel and portal, the Royal Photographic Society, SUMG, Xinhua news agency and ANDES news agency are the international information partners of the competition. The Photo Academy photography school, GeoPhoto photography agency, Photo-study.ru, Bleek Magazine, Moscow and Russia journalist unions, Young Journalists information portal as well as PhotoVisa and Photoparade in Uglich festivals serve as the industry information partners of the competition.