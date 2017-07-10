Meet MacGyver, the Cutest Dog-Sized Reptile (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Argentine red tegu lizards are highly intelligent reptiles and have been known to form bonds with their owners in captivity. MacGyver proves this to be true: the reptile loves to cuddle with his owner most of all.

MacGyver is probably the world's most popular lizard: he has his own website, Instagram page with more than 160k subscribers, YouTube channel with 44k fans and Twitter account with 19.5k followers. In addition, the Red Tegu has a page on Facebook, Google+, Pinterest, Tumblr and even LinkedIn.

Every day, thousands of people watch MacGyver the Lizard doing its daily things like eating, going for walks and taking a bath.

The dog-sized reptile weighs almost 10 kilos. He was born on July 4, 2012, so he has just recently turned five.

According to his owners, Scott and Ice, MacGyver thinks he is a dog. "He is highly intelligent, knows his name, comes when called," MacGyver's mommy wrote about her scaly baby.