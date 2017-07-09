Hidden Meaning of Trump, Putin Body Language During Their Meeting (VIDEO)

Darren Stanton, a prominent British body language expert who is often referred to by the media as 'The Human Lie Detector', told RT that Putin and Trump projected a sense of mutual respect for each other, although sometimes their gestures betrayed their deeper feelings.

As Stanton explained, Trump wanted to be seen as "the top man” during the exchange while Putin also sought to display his power and confidence.

© REUTERS/ Carlos Barria Russia's President Vladimir Putin sits next to U.S. President Donald Trump during their bilateral meeting at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany July 7, 2017

For example, the expert pointed out, on one footage where both leaders are standing side by side Trump has his hands locked in a so called 'reverse steeple gesture' – a sign of "confidence and dominance" – while Putin can also be seen on video sitting with his legs "quite spread apart" which, according to Stanton, is also "a very classic dominance gesture."

"So both men were very careful to be seen by the world’s media as being very powerful," Stanton explained.