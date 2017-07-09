Register
    The search continues on a rainy Sunday at the site where New York police and FBI agents dig up a basement believed to contain clues to the unsolved disappearance 33 years ago of six-year-old Etan Patz in New York, April 21, 2012

    Beware ‘Patriots, Armed To the Teeth’: Trump Supporter Threatens US Muslims

    © AFP 2017/ MEHDI TAAMALLAH
    An email received by the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations has been forwarded to the FBI with a request to investigate the sender for making violent threats and hate speech.

    The email, which contained numerous threatening emotional expressions of hate, was received on Thursday evening and is not the first of its kind from the same sender, according to CAIR, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

    Three Stabbed in Portland: Has Trump Normalized Right Wing Hate & Vigiliantism?

    CAIR released the contents for the email in a news release.

    Using the subject header "Muslim sewer rats" the as-yet-unidentified sender wrote:

    "Hey there Muslim PIG SWINE. We MILLIONS upon MILLIONS of PATRIOTS, armed to the teeth with HUNDREDS of millions of weapons, with literally over 50 BILLION rounds of horrific, violent camel jockey piercing rounds of ammo. We have a LEADER in the White House, now standing for JUDEO-Christian values…You have mistaken European White Males patience for weakness. Get ready to have a war," Raw Story reveals.

    Minneapolis, Minnesota, is part of a central-northern region of the US that is no stranger to anti-Muslim violence and expressions of white supremacy.

    A local man was sentenced to one year in prison earlier this year for threatening to blow up an Islamic religious center in Minneapolis in 2015, according to Minnesota Public Radio.

    A jury in May found a local man guilty of shooting and wounding two Somali-American men who were walking outside in Minneapolis.

    "This type of threat targeting American Muslims, their institutions and their leaders is becoming increasingly common," Jaylani Hussein, CAIR-Minnesota executive director, said.

    The email, with its hate speech and threats of violence must be "investigated as a hate crime by law enforcement authorities and repudiated by state and national leaders," Hussein said, cited by the Star Tribune.

    Founded in 1994, CAIR is a nonprofit Muslim civil rights advocacy group with branches in many cities across the US.

