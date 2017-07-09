Register
    People lay flowers after a vigil to remember the victims of the attack on London Bridge and Borough Market, at Potters Field Park, in central London, Britain, June 5, 2017.

    European Muslim Imams Begin Peace Tour to Terrorism-Hit Cities

    © REUTERS/ Marko Djurica
    Muslim imams are marching and praying against terrorism in Europe, condemning extremism committed in the name of religion.

    Bringing a message of peace, some 60 Muslim imams based in several countries in Europe have embarked on a bus tour throughout the continent, visiting cities that have been affected by terrorist attacks.

    Counter demonstrators opposing a group who gathered nearby to protest against Islamic-law yell out Saturday, June 10, 2017, in New York.
    © AP Photo/ Craig Ruttle
    Anti-Islam Marches in US Fail to Draw Participants (PHOTOS)

    In condemning extremist violence and armed religious fundamentalism, the imams seek to share their message of a peaceful Islam, according to Deutsche Welle.

    The bus tour, called the "March of Muslims against Terrorism" commenced in Paris on Saturday with prayers at a site on the Champs-Elysees where a policeman was killed earlier this year by an Islamist militant.

    Seeking to change the hearts and minds of young Muslim men and women in Europe who may be headed along a path of violence, the imams are condemning the use of religious beliefs to justify violent actions.

    In sending a "message of humanity and brotherhood against terrorism," the imams will pray on Sunday at Berlin's Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church, where in December 2016 a Muslim extremist drove a truck into a Christmas market, killing 12 and wounding dozens.

    The imams are scheduled to pray at the sites of recent terror attacks in Brussels, Toulouse and Nice, completing their journey on July 14, Bastille Day, in Paris.

    The religious leaders have expressed that their tour is, in part, a prayer for the victims of terrorism and a means to show that Islam, as with all religions and cultures, can co-exist with other beliefs.

    The imams will meet with political, religious and civil society figures in those communities affected by terrorism, according to Dw.com.

    In refuting violent religious fundamentalists, in particular the Daesh militants who seek to make a "hostage" of Islam, one traveling imam stated on Sunday, "It is important that Muslims can express themselves to say that my religion has nothing to do with these barbarians."

