Mission Failed: US First Lady Unable to Cut Short the Putin-Trump Meeting at G20

Putin Proposes G20 to Work Out Ideas on Digital Economy Regulation

The first-ever meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump that took place during the G20 summit in Hamburg lasted much longer than originally intended — over two hours instead of 30 minutes – as the two men appeared eager to finally meet each other face to face and discuss important political matters.

As US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson explained, the world leaders had "a very clear positive chemistry" between them, and all outside attempts to cut the meeting short ultimately failed.

© REUTERS/ Carlos Barria U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the their bilateral meeting at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany July 7, 2017

"There was just such a level of engagement and exchange that neither of them wanted to stop. People were sticking their heads in the door. They even sent the first lady at one point to see if they could get us out of there," Tillerson said.

Her efforts were for naught, however, as the meeting continued for about an hour after Melania Trump attempted to remind her husband that it was time to move on.

"Clearly she failed," Tillerson surmised.

During their meeting, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump discussed the bilateral relations between Russia and the United States, and a host of important political issues, including the ongoing crises in Syria and in Ukraine.