Mission Failed: US First Lady Unable to Cut Short the Putin-Trump Meeting at G20

As US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson explained, the world leaders had "a very clear positive chemistry" between them, and all outside attempts to cut the meeting short ultimately failed.
"There was just such a level of engagement and exchange that neither of them wanted to stop. People were sticking their heads in the door. They even sent the first lady at one point to see if they could get us out of there," Tillerson said.
Her efforts were for naught, however, as the meeting continued for about an hour after Melania Trump attempted to remind her husband that it was time to move on.
"Clearly she failed," Tillerson surmised.
During their meeting, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump discussed the bilateral relations between Russia and the United States, and a host of important political issues, including the ongoing crises in Syria and in Ukraine.
