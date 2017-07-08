Register
17:06 GMT +308 July 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with U.S. First Lady Melania Trump during a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany July 7, 2017

    Mission Failed: US First Lady Unable to Cut Short the Putin-Trump Meeting at G20

    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Klimentyev
    Life
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    2017 G20 Summit in Hamburg (79)
    61306250

    Despite her efforts, US First Lady Melania Trump proved unable to remind US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin that it was time to adjourn their meeting as the two world leaders appeared to be completely engrossed in conversation.

    President Vladimir Putin attends G20 summit in Hamburg
    © Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev
    Putin Proposes G20 to Work Out Ideas on Digital Economy Regulation
    The first-ever meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump that took place during the G20 summit in Hamburg lasted much longer than originally intended — over two hours instead of 30 minutes – as the two men appeared eager to finally meet each other face to face and discuss important political matters.

    As US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson explained, the world leaders had "a very clear positive chemistry" between them, and all outside attempts to cut the meeting short ultimately failed.

    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the their bilateral meeting at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany July 7, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the their bilateral meeting at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany July 7, 2017

    "There was just such a level of engagement and exchange that neither of them wanted to stop. People were sticking their heads in the door. They even sent the first lady at one point to see if they could get us out of there," Tillerson said.

    Her efforts were for naught, however, as the meeting continued for about an hour after Melania Trump attempted to remind her husband that it was time to move on.

    "Clearly she failed," Tillerson surmised.

    During their meeting, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump discussed the bilateral relations between Russia and the United States, and a host of important political issues, including the ongoing crises in Syria and in Ukraine.

    Topic:
    2017 G20 Summit in Hamburg (79)

    Related:

    Trump Says Excited About Second Day of G20 Summit
    Most Anticipated G20 Meeting Between Putin, Trump Reveals ‘Positive Chemistry’
    Putin's Schedule During G20 Summit Unaffected by Riots in Hamburg - Kremlin
    Tags:
    meeting, G20 summit in Hamburg, Rex Tillerson, Melania Trump, Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Hamburg, Germany, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Facing Up to Life: Incredibly Moving Portraits From Andrei Stenin Photo Contest
    Facing Up to Life: Incredibly Moving Portraits From Andrei Stenin Photo Contest
    Zero-Sum Game
    Zero-Sum Game
    G20 in numbers
    G-20 in Numbers

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok