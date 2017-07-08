WATCH: Woman Won’t Sit Down, Lets Dog Run Wild in Plane Cabin, Gets Kicked Off

The woman’s small dog roamed the aisles of the cabin as she screamed and cursed at the crew, and cell phone footage shows other passengers shouting at her to sit down. The woman she can be heard saying that someone threw water in her face.

​While returning to her seat, the woman said, "You motherf*ckers (are) lucky I want to go home too because there's going to be a problem when we get back to Chicago."

​A flight attendant then informed the woman that the flight would not be taking off but would be returning to the gate instead, causing a round of groans from the other passengers. One man can be heard saying, "Come on we all just want to go home."

After the plane returned to its gate, another video shows a man escorting the woman off the flight after she gathers her things, including her dog.

Passenger Michael Nash filmed the incident and wrote on Facebook "The lady was asked to pull up her seat for take off. An FAA rule. Long story short, she flipped out and attacked the flight attendant!"