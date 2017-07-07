Put Your Paws Up! Naughty Bear Finds Itself in US Jail (PHOTOS)

A huge bear ‘imprisoned' itself in The La Plata County Jail. The animal weighing at least 100 kilograms climbed over the barbed-wire fence with and ended up in the grounds of the jail.

The county sheriff's office tweeted the pictures of the unusual break-in.

LPCSO Jail Break-in Tues as bear scaled gate into secure area. Eluded Deputies up a tree & fled on foot. Exercised right to bear arms. pic.twitter.com/HQ7FtuZ0xk — LPC Sheriff (@lpcsheriff) 5 июля 2017 г.

Jailers tried to remotely unlock the gate hoping the beast would push it open and leave but it didn't happen. Then the deputy sheriffs tried to shoo the bear away; however, the animal climbed a tree instead.

Later, the bear finally "fled on foot" into the hills not far from the prison.