Register
04:26 GMT +306 July 2017
Live
    Search
    Governor Chris Christie addresses the audience on the second day of the Republican National Convention on July 19, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio

    New Jersey Governor Chris Christie Mocked with Sand Sculpture (PHOTOS)

    © AFP 2017/ Robyn BECK
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 12120

    A sand sculpture of New Jersey Governor Chris Christie lounging on a closed public beach has gone viral in the wake of America’s least popular governor’s most recent scandal.

    The sand sculpture, which reportedly took the two artisans a total of four hours to complete, depicts Chris Christie in a most Jabba the Hutt-esque fashion: a goopy potato man in a red hat, red shirt, and blue shorts relaxing in a chair next to a sign that reads "BEACH CLOSED". Also adorning the sculpture are a miniature shark and the phrases "I LOVE NEW JERSEY", "JULY 4TH", and "IBSP" (short for Island Beach State Park).

    The sculpture didn't last until nightfall, but in the meantime it became a popular subject of selfies.

    ​The sculpture was inspired by aerial photography of the governor and his family taken on Island Beach State Park. The public beach and park were closed, along with 40 other sites, by Christie on Friday when the state legislature failed to pass a budget.

    ​However, it seemed the closure did not apply to the two-time Republican governor, who enjoyed the governor's retreat at Island Beach even when the park was closed to the public. The pictures quickly went viral online as the reclining Christie was photoshopped onto locations such as the Oval Office, alongside the cast of Jersey Shore, and so on.

    ​Christie refused to apologize about the incident when asked about it during a Monday news conference. "The governor has two residences in New Jersey. One down at the beach, at Island Beach State Park, and one at Drumthwacket, which also is in Princeton," he said. 

    ​"The governor is allowed to go to his residences, and I'm at my residences. I'll tell you this, I said last Monday, a week ago today, that no matter what happens, we were coming here as a family this weekend."

    ​"A week ago today, I told people we had plans to be here, and whether it shut down or it didn't, we were going to be here because it's our residence," he added. "They actually caught a politician keeping his word."

    ​Once a conservative darling who recorded approval ratings as high as 77 percent in early 2013, Chris Christie has undergone a slow fall from grace that has reduced him to one of the most unpopular governors in history. 

    ​With 15 percent approval, he records similar levels as Frank Murkowski, the former Senator and Governor from Alaska who appointed his own daughter to his vacated Senate seat. With only six months left in his second term, Christie told reporters that "I don't care" about his record low approval ratings.

    ​The two sculptors, Tom and Larry, are local celebrities in New Jersey as they build sand sculptures on Seaside Heights every year. In 2016, they built a tribute to the victims of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks to honor the 15th anniversary.

    Related:

    Gov. Christie Has New Jersey Beach All to Himself, and the Internet Just Can Not
    Christie Will Not Join Trump Administration, Remains Governor of New Jersey
    Return of Bridgegate: Judge Issues New Jersey Governor Christie Criminal Summons
    Prosecutors: New Jersey Governor Christie Knew About Illegal ‘Bridgegate’ Plot
    New Jersey Teacher Accused of Censoring Trump Clothes, Quotes in Yearbook Photos
    Tags:
    sculpture, memes, governor, Chris Christie, New Jersey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Standing Tall: Russian Woman Aims to Smash World Record for Longest Legs
    Standing Tall: Russian Woman Aims to Smash World Record for Longest Legs
    Guantanamo RealiTy
    Hooked on RT
    MC-21 new generation passenger airliner
    MC-21 New Generation Passenger Airliner

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok