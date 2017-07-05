Picture Perfect: Italian Farmer 'Paints' Putin's Portrait Onto Field (VIDEO)

The face of Vladimir Putin appeared on Gambarin's field in Veneto Region in north-eastern Italy ahead of the G20 summit in Hamburg, which the Russian President is attending. As the farmer collected his crops, he created the 135-meter-wide picture, which can only be seen from a bird's-eye view. It is accompanied by the President's name written in the Cyrillic script and a "G20 2017" inscription.

It's not the first time Gambarin has used his field as a canvas. The artist made headlines several years ago when he created similar portraits of Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton during the US election. Barack Obama, Fidel Castro, Pope Francis and other politicians and celebrities also became the heroes of his works at various times.