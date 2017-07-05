Premiere of Russian-Chinese Joint Cartoon Series to Take Place in 6 Months

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, the Riki Group and the Chinese CCTV Animation company signed an agreement on the joint production of the cartoon.
"Now we need a few more months to finish the preparation for [the cartoon's] production, and three — four months to produce first episodes. They will start coming out in approximately half a year, and the speed of their release is one episode a week. In a year and a half we will have 52 full episodes. The cartoon premieres will be held in Russia and China simultaneously," Yurinova said.
Both sides will be engaged in post-production to create Chinese and Russian versions of the series, the vice president noted, adding that the series would also be translated into English.
"We have concluded a contract for the first season and we are already discussing the theoretical possibility of subsequent seasons and a full-length film," Yurinova pointed out.
Each episode of the cartoon series, to be produced in a 3D computer-generated imagery (CGi) format, is expected to run for 12 minutes.
