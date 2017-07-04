Chinese People's Daily Plans to Promote 'Red Tourism' With Russian Communists

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — "Red tourism" project includes themed tours to historical sites in both China and Russia to educate tourists on the history of Communism and Socialism.

"We want to create a website in the Chinese language, which will have trade, economic and tourist information. It will be an useful resource for Chinese businessmen working in Russia. It will contain information about entertainments, restaurants. It will also help [Chinese] tourists visiting Russia to know, which cultural brands deserve attention," Song said.

According to Song, the sides are engaged in close talks over implementation of the project.

The CPRF is interested in a joint promotion of the "red routes," which gains more and more popularity among Chinese tourists, Song added.