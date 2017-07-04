How a City Grew: Learn About High-Rise Construction in New Moscow Museum

Regina Konstantinova — The new cultural facility, which is located on the 56th floor of the Imperia Tower, is the first museum to show and tell everything about how Moscow "grew up" and how high-rise architecture changed the appearance of the city. The museum's interactive hall presents the data in facts and figures that can be compared with information on other famous high-rises throughout the world.

© Photo: Anna Toditch Museum Moscow City

Historical artifacts for its installations were provided by the Museum of Moscow, and its unique excursions, which can be presented in many languages, were developed by experienced guides and specialist from the City Tourist Bureau.

© Photo: Anna Toditch Museum Moscow City

The Imperia Tower's museum also features a multimedia exhibit called "Parallel reality."

"This interactive exhibition allows one to see what the Russian capital could look like if El Lissitzky's horizontal skyscrapers, the Palace of the Soviets by Boris Iofan and other utopian projects of the 20th century were built. A mobile construction moving along the panoramic window shows these buildings exactly in the areas, where they were slated to be erected," the museum press service told Sputnik.

© Photo: Nataliya Shorokh Museum Moscow City

© Photo: Anna Toditch Museum Moscow City

The project's architect, Agnia Sterligova, is known for her other creations, such as the exposition of the Russian pavilion "VDNH: Urban Phenomenon" at the 15th Venice Biennale and the "Roma Aeterna. Masterpieces of the Vatican Pinacotheca. Bellini, Raphael, Caravaggio" exhibition at the Moscow State Tretyakov Gallery.

On Mondays, the museum is open from 5 p.m. to 11p.m., and from Tuesday to Sunday it operates from 11 a.m. to 11p.m., with admission charges starting from 400 Rubles (about US $6.75).