Chilean Journalist: 'Russia Fascinated us With Its Fantastic, Great Culture'

During their visit to Russia, Chilean journalists were not only satisfied with the performance of their players, but also with the organization of the Cup, Doggenweiler said.

Viva Chile!🇨🇱 Публикация от Karen Doggenweiler L. (@karendtv) Июн 28 2017 в 2:55 PDT

According to the journalist, Latin American guests were very happy about the warm welcome they received in Russia and were fascinated by the country's culture.

"It was cool — to travel 14,000 kilometers, this huge distance, to meet this, fantastic, great culture that fascinated us all. The Chilean delegation was delighted with everything that we saw, including how problems and some routine situations were resolved," Karen Doggenevler, TV host with the Televisión Nacional de Chile, told Sputnik Mundo.

Chile lindo y querido! A ganar!🇨🇱🇨🇱🇨🇱🇨🇱🇨🇱 Публикация от Karen Doggenweiler L. (@karendtv) Июл 2 2017 в 11:24 PDT

© Sputnik/ Alexey Filippov 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia Recognized as 'Successful'

The 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup was held in Russia from June 17 until July 2 in four cities: Sochi, Kazan, St. Petersburg and Moscow. The tournament involved Russia, Germany, Australia, Chile, Mexico, Portugal, Cameroon and New Zealand.

The final match took place on July 2, between Chile and Germany. The German national football team won the competition 1-0.