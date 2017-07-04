Chilean Journalist: 'Russia Fascinated us With Its Fantastic, Great Culture'

During their visit to Russia, Chilean journalists were not only satisfied with the performance of their players, but also with the organization of the Cup, Doggenweiler said.
According to the journalist, Latin American guests were very happy about the warm welcome they received in Russia and were fascinated by the country's culture.
"It was cool — to travel 14,000 kilometers, this huge distance, to meet this, fantastic, great culture that fascinated us all. The Chilean delegation was delighted with everything that we saw, including how problems and some routine situations were resolved," Karen Doggenevler, TV host with the Televisión Nacional de Chile, told Sputnik Mundo.
The final match took place on July 2, between Chile and Germany. The German national football team won the competition 1-0.
