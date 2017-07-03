A Big Fat Russian Wedding at the Oscar Awards Hall in LA

The wedding celebration included a golden cake, a performance by Lady Gaga and a stunning wedding dress with one of the longest bottoms ever.
The Gaga performance alone is believed to have cost over $2 million.
The total budget of the event is said to have been about $10.1 million, which included renting the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, where the Oscar award ceremony takes place every year, as well as entertainment for the guests.
The auditorium of the Dolby Theatre was decorated by numerous flowers which, according to estimations, cost about $500,000.
The mystery behind the price of the bride's fabulous wedding dress still remains unresolved.
The groom's father Albert Avdolyan's fortune is estimated at $800 million dollars, according to Forbes. Data on Eldar Osmanov's wealth could not be found.
The number of guests who attended the event also remains unknown. However, given the scope of the ceremony, where no expense was spared, there were probably quite a few. Lolita has more than 18,000 followers on Instagram, who were able to enjoy the event vicariously.
