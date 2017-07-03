A Big Fat Russian Wedding at the Oscar Awards Hall in LA

The wedding celebration included a golden cake, a performance by Lady Gaga and a stunning wedding dress with one of the longest bottoms ever.

The Gaga performance alone is believed to have cost over $2 million.

best "poker face" i've ever heard 🤘🏾@ladygaga ✨ #gasparandlola #moscowhollywood Публикация от Khaimova Galya (@galyaaisha) Июл 2 2017 в 3:45 PDT

The total budget of the event is said to have been about $10.1 million, which included renting the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, where the Oscar award ceremony takes place every year, as well as entertainment for the guests.

Публикация от Карапетян Артур Каренович (@drkarapetyan) Июл 1 2017 в 10:50 PDT

The auditorium of the Dolby Theatre was decorated by numerous flowers which, according to estimations, cost about $500,000.

Гаспар и Лола будьте вечно счастливы и вечно красивыми) #лучшаяпара #thebestwedding @gaspar_088 @reina_dolores Публикация от Карапетян Артур Каренович (@drkarapetyan) Июл 2 2017 в 9:26 PDT

The mystery behind the price of the bride's fabulous wedding dress still remains unresolved.

The groom's father Albert Avdolyan's fortune is estimated at $800 million dollars, according to Forbes. Data on Eldar Osmanov's wealth could not be found.

Just your ordinary wedding #whenoligarchsmarry #gaga #jasonderulo / Lolita and gaspar wedding Публикация от Loree Rodkin (@loreerodkin) Июл 2 2017 в 12:49 PDT

изумительно красивая свадьба 😍✨@reina_dolores #moscowhollywood #GasparLola #wedding Публикация от Khaimova Galya (@galyaaisha) Июл 2 2017 в 2:29 PDT

The number of guests who attended the event also remains unknown. However, given the scope of the ceremony, where no expense was spared, there were probably quite a few. Lolita has more than 18,000 followers on Instagram, who were able to enjoy the event vicariously.