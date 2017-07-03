Syrian Refugee Girl Gets Highest Grade on Russian State Language Exam

Register
    A refugee student from Syria, Imane Hassoun, graduated from a Russian high school in the city of Chita with the highest grades, the press secretary of Russia's Ministry of Education in the region Ekaterina Gorskaya told Sputnik.

    Civil defence members put out fire at a camp for Syrian refugees near the town of Qab Elias, in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley
    © REUTERS/ Hassan Abdallah
    Two People Die in Syrian Refugee Camp Fire in Lebanon
    Imane was the only student among her classmates who graduated with honors this year, the official said.

    In a conversation with Gorskaya, the girl revealed that Chita is her mother's hometown. Her father is from Syria, and her parents met each other in Irkutsk, Russia. The couple got married later and moved to Syria.

    Imane lived in Idlib, until she, her younger sister and her parents managed to return to Chita in the summer of 2015.

    "The war broke out, it was very scary, and after our city was attacked, we decided to move to my mother's hometown, Chita," the girl was quoted as saying.

    "In Syria, I have a lot of friends, I talk to them every day. They continue their studies in this difficult situation; they hope that everything will be over sometime," she added.

    When Imane moved to Russia and started attending Russian school, she first had difficulties with writing Russian words, but after two years of studies she managed to pass the Russian Language State Exam with 91 out of 100 points.

    "The most difficult subject for me at school was Russian. I learned writing from scratch," the girl confessed.

    Iraqi refugees, who fled due to the ongoing conflict between pro-government forces and Islamic State (IS) group jihadists, walk at a camp in the northeastern town of al-Hol in Syria's Hasakeh province on October 19, 2016
    © AFP 2017/ DELIL SOULEIMAN
    UN Refugee Chief Sees Creating Safe Zones for Refugees in Syria as a 'Challenge'
    Especially difficult for her was the pronunciation of Russian sounds, and she worked hard all summer, until she learned how to do it correctly, she said.

    The girl now speaks Russian fluently. She says that she has two homelands — Russia and Syria, and she dreams of returning to her native Idlib one day.

    The civil war in Syria between the government and various opposition and terror groups has been raging since 2011. Millions of Syrians have fled the country since the start of the military conflict and have sought asylum in other states worldwide; even more have sought refuge in government-controlled regions of the country.

