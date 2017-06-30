Putin Had No Time to Watch Stone's 'Putin Interviews' Beginning to End - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has so far not watched Oliver Stone's "The Putin Interviews" documentary in its entirety yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

"He did not have the time yet. He has watched some fragments, but he has not had enough time to watch it from beginning to end. We have put it [the documentary] on a disk. Maybe he will have an opportunity to watch [the movie] during one of his upcoming flights," Peskov said.

The four-part "Putin Interviews," which the director filmed over the course of two years, follows the filmmaker and the Russian leader as they have conversations about a wide rage of issues, including relations between Washington and Moscow, the collapse of the Soviet Union, as well as the crises in Syria and Ukraine, among other issues. On Tuesday, the filmmaker told journalists that a number of countries, including France and Germany, had also aired the series.