Made in Japan! A WWII Era Battery That Still Works (PHOTO, VIDEO)

A Japanese Twitter user @hieiteitoku1121 came across a rare and unusual find – an antique battery that was made in Japan at least several decades ago. The amazing thing is….it still works!

The battery appears to be much bigger than its modern counterparts: it is about 14.2 cm tall, 7 cm in diameter and weighs roughly 1.3 kg, meaning it can’t be squeezed into the latest Nintendo device.

The casing of the battery also appears to be intact, with no visible acid leaks.

And despite its old age, it seems that this battery is good enough to at least power a calculator.

While it was originally speculated that this battery is nearly 100 years old, some Internet users think that it was manufactured later, circa 1940, though the exact manufacturing date remains unknown.