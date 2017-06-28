Made in Japan! A WWII Era Battery That Still Works (PHOTO, VIDEO)

A Japanese Twitter user @hieiteitoku1121 came across a rare and unusual find – an antique battery that was made in Japan at least several decades ago. The amazing thing is….it still works!
割と大きい単1電池でも小さく— ノイビス@比叡提督 (@hieiteitoku1121) 24 июня 2017 г.
感じるほどの大きさです(^^)
縦14.2cm 直径7cm 重さ1.3kg pic.twitter.com/IEBW1V8gpO
The battery appears to be much bigger than its modern counterparts: it is about 14.2 cm tall, 7 cm in diameter and weighs roughly 1.3 kg, meaning it can’t be squeezed into the latest Nintendo device.
The casing of the battery also appears to be intact, with no visible acid leaks.
100年近く前の乾電池で電卓が— ノイビス@比叡提督 (@hieiteitoku1121) 24 июня 2017 г.
起動しました((;ﾟДﾟ)
まだ発電しているみたいです…… pic.twitter.com/hUhKiRO4nr
And despite its old age, it seems that this battery is good enough to at least power a calculator.
電卓に何かあるのではないかと— ノイビス@比叡提督 (@hieiteitoku1121) 24 июня 2017 г.
疑われてしまったので、乾電池
で動作している証拠の動画も
載せておきますねヾ(⌒(ﾉ'ω')ﾉ
雑音ありなのでご注意を。 pic.twitter.com/zs2zlZYxnd
While it was originally speculated that this battery is nearly 100 years old, some Internet users think that it was manufactured later, circa 1940, though the exact manufacturing date remains unknown.
All comments
Show new comments (0)