Kremlin Ballet Dancers Turn Moscow Metro Into a Stage (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

"The Night of Russian Ballet" was organized in the Moscow Metro for the fans of the Confederations Cup that kicked off in Russia on June 17 and will be held until July 2 in four cities, namely Sochi, Kazan, St. Petersburg and Moscow.

In an interview with Sputnik, US-born artist and principal dancer at the Kremlin Ballet Theater Joy Womack shared her impressions of the performance.

"The main thing for us was to give people joy, show ballet to those people who have never seen it before, maybe, even, make them laugh. The difference between performing on the big stage and performing in the subway is enormous: the space here is much smaller, you need to move cautiously, but at the same time all this can leave you in awe," the ballet dancer confessed.

Diego, a football fan from Chile, who is visiting Russia for the first time, was very impressed by the unusual performance of the Kremlin ballet team.

"This is my first trip to Russia, it's really amazing: look, we've just seen ballet in the subway, it's fantastic!," he told Sputnik. "The combination of the movement and music in the show was simply terrific. I've seen ballet before, but not so up close and certainly not for free! (Laughs) It's all just incredible! "

Other guests seemed also very impressed by the subway's "ballet stage." Vyacheslav Volkov, a Moscow resident who was invited to watch the performance, shared his impressions with Sputnik.

© Sputnik/ Maria Balareva Dancers of the Kremlin Ballet perform parts of their best productions during the Russian Ballet Night at the Novoslobodskaya station of the Moscow Metro

"I was invited by the Moscow Metro and I was really impressed: the illuminated mosaics of Novoslobodskaya Station, which is beautiful anyway, plus the subway in the night which is very mysterious for any Muscovite. And when you see all the dancers up close, your emotions overwhelm you: it's not the same as sitting somewhere in the theater on the balcony," the man said.

On Sunday night, dozens of outstanding Kremlin ballet dancers performed scenes from the Nutcracker, Swan Lake and Don Quixote ballets in the subway in Moscow. The event was organized to celebrate the 2017 Confederations Cup which is being held in Russia this summer.