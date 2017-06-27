Register
17:21 GMT +327 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Dancers of the Kremlin Ballet perform parts of their best productions during the Russian Ballet Night at the Novoslobodskaya station of the Moscow Metro

    Kremlin Ballet Dancers Turn Moscow Metro Into a Stage (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

    © Sputnik/ Maria Balareva
    Life
    Get short URL
    117961

    On June 26, Kremlin Ballet dancers performed in the Novoslobodskaya metro station in Moscow.

    "The Night of Russian Ballet" was organized in the Moscow Metro for the fans of the Confederations Cup that kicked off in Russia on June 17 and will be held until July 2 in four cities, namely Sochi, Kazan, St. Petersburg and Moscow.

    In an interview with Sputnik, US-born artist and principal dancer at the Kremlin Ballet Theater Joy Womack shared her impressions of the performance.

    "The main thing for us was to give people joy, show ballet to those people who have never seen it before, maybe, even, make them laugh. The difference between performing on the big stage and performing in the subway is enormous: the space here is much smaller, you need to move cautiously, but at the same time all this can leave you in awe," the ballet dancer confessed.

    Diego, a football fan from Chile, who is visiting Russia for the first time, was very impressed by the unusual performance of the Kremlin ballet team.

    "This is my first trip to Russia, it's really amazing: look, we've just seen ballet in the subway, it's fantastic!," he told Sputnik. "The combination of the movement and music in the show was simply terrific. I've seen ballet before, but not so up close and certainly not for free! (Laughs) It's all just incredible! "

    Other guests seemed also very impressed by the subway's "ballet stage." Vyacheslav Volkov, a Moscow resident who was invited to watch the performance, shared his impressions with Sputnik.

    Dancers of the Kremlin Ballet perform parts of their best productions during the Russian Ballet Night at the Novoslobodskaya station of the Moscow Metro
    © Sputnik/ Maria Balareva
    Dancers of the Kremlin Ballet perform parts of their best productions during the Russian Ballet Night at the Novoslobodskaya station of the Moscow Metro

    "I was invited by the Moscow Metro and I was really impressed: the illuminated mosaics of Novoslobodskaya Station, which is beautiful anyway, plus the subway in the night which is very mysterious for any Muscovite. And when you see all the dancers up close, your emotions overwhelm you: it's not the same as sitting somewhere in the theater on the balcony," the man said.

    On Sunday night, dozens of outstanding Kremlin ballet dancers performed scenes from the Nutcracker, Swan Lake and Don Quixote ballets in the subway in Moscow. The event was organized to celebrate the 2017 Confederations Cup which is being held in Russia this summer.

    Dancers of the Kremlin Ballet perform parts of their best productions during the Russian Ballet Night at the Novoslobodskaya station of the Moscow Metro
    © Sputnik/ Maria Balareva
    Dancers of the Kremlin Ballet perform parts of their best productions during the Russian Ballet Night at the Novoslobodskaya station of the Moscow Metro

    Related:

    Russia’s Mariinsky Ballet Returns to Washington for 15th Time
    Intense Diplomatic Kremlin Ballet in the Middle East Made Russia Key Player
    Tags:
    subway, performance, ballet, 2017 Confederations Cup, Moscow, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Women's Beautiful Buttock: China Holds Own Version of Miss BumBum Contest
    Women's Beautiful Buttocks: China Holds Own Version of Miss BumBum Contest
    Data dump
    CNN's U-Turn on Russia Coverage
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok