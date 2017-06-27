Register
01:02 GMT +327 June 2017
Live
    Search
    An old headstone stands in the Bidadari Cemetery, Singapore, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2002

    California Man to Sue County After Burying Stranger He Was Told Was His Son

    © AP Photo/ Naashon Zalk
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 3920

    A 82-year-old California man endured what no parent deserves to go through: he buried his 57-year-old son. Only, it turned out it wasn’t his son at all, thanks to a tragic mistake made by the coroner.

    Passengers wait in line for delayed British Airways flights inside Heathrow Airport in London. (File)
    © AFP 2017/ CARL DE SOUZA
    Worker Pulls Wrong Plug, Costs British Airways More Than $100 Million
    Frank J. Kerrigan is set to sue Orange County, in Southern California, after he had to bury a man he thought was his son.

    Kerrigan was contacted by the coroner's office, which told him his son, Frank M. Kerrigan, had been found dead behind a Fountain Valley Verizon mobile phone store.  When the elder Kerrigan asked whether he should come to the office to identify the body, the coroner told him they had already identified the body by fingerprints.

    "When somebody tells me my son is dead when they have fingerprints, I believe them," Kerrigan told the OC Register. "If he wasn't identified by fingerprints I would been there in heartbeat."

    The family was unable to claim the body until an autopsy was performed. Kerrigan only managed to take a peek inside the coffin at the funeral.

    "I took a little look and touched his hair," Kerrigan recalled. "I didn't know what my dead son was going to look like."

    ​Kerrigan's son was mentally ill and lived on the street by his own choice. Nevertheless, around 50 people came to mourn his ostensible demise, coming from Las Vegas and even Ontario, Canada. One of the mourners reportedly travelled about 200 miles to pay his last respects at the funeral, which cost around $20,000. Frank's brother gave the eulogy.

    "It was a beautiful ceremony," Kerrigan told the Register.

    About a week later, the Kerrigans received a phone call from a friend, who was a pallbearer at the funeral.

    "Your son is alive," he said.

    "Bill put my son on the phone," Kerrigan said. "He said 'Hi Dad.'"

    Guitarist
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Merry Burial! Finns Put Fun Into Funerals With Catchy Tunes
    According to Doug Easton, the family's attorney, officials had lied about the fingerprint match, and instead matched the body's face to a photograph of Kerrigan Jr.'s driver's license.

    The family now says it will  sue the county, demanding around $2 million for emotional stress. The sum includes the $20,000 spent on the funeral.

    The coroner failed to "follow proper protocols and precautions in the identification process" because Kerrigan was homeless, Easton told CNN by email. He said the actions "were so outrageous that they shock the conscience, which can constitute a tortious civil rights violation under federal law."

    The Orange County Sheriff's Department has launched an investigation into the coroner's botched identification. The Department publicly admitted the error and vowed to review their identification procedures in order to prevent future mistakes like this one.

    "The department extends regrets to the family of Frank M. Kerrigan, 57, for any emotional stress caused as a result of this unfortunate incident," the sheriff's department said in a statement.

    In the meantime, the younger Kerrigan has returned to his life on the street, but he stays in contact with the family. His presumed death prompted the authorities to stop paying his disability payments, and the Kerrigans are working to restore them.

    "We lived through our worst fear," Frank's sister, 56-year-old Carole Meikle, said. "He was dead on the sidewalk. We buried him. Those feelings don't go away."

    Related:

    India's 'Parsis' Renounce Sky Burial as Vultures Go Missing
    Burial Site Destruction at Dakota Access Pipeline; College Football and Rape
    Chinese Archaeologists Discover Ancient Burial Site Dating Back 4,500 Years
    Tags:
    lawsuit, burial, coroner, mistaken identity, mistake, California, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ole, Ole, Ole! Happy Football Fans at the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup
    Ole, Ole, Ole! Happy Football Fans at the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup
    Data dump
    CNN's U-Turn on Russia Coverage
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok