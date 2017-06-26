Rogue Shark Sends Holidaymakers in Mallorca Into Frenzy (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)

A 2.5-meter blue shark washed ashore in Mallorca. It was spotted on June 24 near Illetes and Cala Nova and the next day in Cala Major and Can Pastilla, forcing police to close the beaches.

Frightened swimmers fled from the sea, while many took photos and videos of the fish, which they posted on social media.

According to local media, one woman had to be rescued by lifeguards after being caught between the shoreline and the shark.

British musician Tim Prottey-Jones, who was on holiday in Mallorca, also claimed to have encountered the shark that managed to nibble his T-shirt, he wrote on his Twitter account.

Another witness, Esther Sánchez, wrote on her Facebook account that the lifeguards at Cala Major beach were urging everyone to get out of the water, as there were three sharks, the smallest of which was a meter and a half long.

It didn't take too long for the incident to go viral online and even make the front page of several major tabloids.

The shark was later captured by technicians from the Palma Aquarium rescue team, who closely examined the animal and found a hook inside its mouth. The Palma Aquarium experts were forced to put the shark down, local newspaper El Diario de Mallorca reported.

Before being put down, it had been given a sedative to minimize its suffering, the aquarium said in a statement.

Some internet users felt sorry for the shark being put to sleep.

Blue sharks, known as a tintorera in Spanish, are common to the Mediterranean but are generally regarded as harmless, preying mostly on smaller fish and squid.