Belarus Expects Russian Tourist Flow Increase - Belarusian Ambassador to Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The ambassador noted that Russians could find tourist spots to suit any taste in Belarus, including ancient castles, beautiful churches and monasteries, picturesque nature, unique museums and amazing ethnographic villages.

"Yes, we are counting on it [the increase of tourist flow]. In Belarus, tourist services are a promising sector of the economy. The favorable geographic location of the country, the presence of trans-European transport routes and tourist infrastructure, restored historical and cultural monuments are among the factors determining its fast development pace," Petrishenko said.

Petrishenko added that every year Russians were coming to Belarus more often for high-quality and affordable medical care.

"I'm not even talking about health tourism, at our resorts… Russians make up the majority, [they get] high-quality services at reasonable prices," the ambassador explained.

This year will see significant growth of the national tourist market, Petrishenko concluded, citing the forecasts of tour operators.