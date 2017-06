NEW DELH (Sputnik) — India, Portugal sing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the field of space, according to the statement.

"During the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Lisbon, the two sides signed MoUs for creation of an India Portugal Space Alliance and for advancing collaborative research," the statement read, adding that the countries are set to cooperate on developing the nano and micro satellites.

The sides also intend to create a Center on the Azores Archipelago — the Atlantic International Research Center, according to the statement.