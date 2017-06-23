Indian Police Seek Woman Who Cut Off Boyfriend’s Genitals For Refusing Marriage

The woman had been in a four-year relationship with a 35-year-old street vendor named Ravi, who rejected the notion of marrying her when the woman brought it up, saying that his family would not accept their union.

That infuriated the woman. According to a police report, "The man returned home from his work at 11:30 p.m., following which he received a phone call from his girlfriend’s sister-in-law, who asked him to come over since his girlfriend wanted to meet and discuss some urgent issues," the Hindustan Times reports.

There, they got into an argument when she once again brought up marriage. Ravi told law enforcement that his girlfriend pushed him into the bathroom, forced him to have sex with her and brandished a kitchen knife, threatening to use it if he would not make her his bride.

After Ravi refused once again, the woman chopped his genitals off with the knife, sending Ravi running from the house looking for assistance. He underwent surgery after being rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial hospital, and was then referred to the Jaipur Golden Hospital.

"Though the man has undergone a surgery, doctors fear that the reattachment may not be successful," a police officer cautioned.

Police have formed teams to find the woman, who they believe has fled with her family.