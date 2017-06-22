Register
20:40 GMT +322 June 2017
Live
    Search
    French lifestyle blogger Rebecca Burger

    Fitness Blogger's Whipped Cream Death Is One Of World's Most Freakish Accidents

    © Photo: Instagram/@rebeccablikes
    Life
    Get short URL
    180140

    A French lifestyle blogger has been killed in a freak accident involving a whipped cream dispenser. Rebecca Burger's demise is the latest in a list of bizarre ways to be summoned by the Grim Reaper.

    ​Ms. Burger, 32, was apparently putting whipped cream on her dessert when the dispenser, which is powered by high pressure gas, exploded at her home in Mulhouse, eastern France.

    She was hit in the thorax and died of a cardiac arrest despite the attention of paramedics who rushed to her side.

    Her death, at the weekend, was announced on Instagram by her family, writing in French.

    A post shared by Rebecca Burger (@rebeccablikes) on Jun 21, 2017 at 9:07am PDT

    Ms. Burger was a well-known figure in France and had 154,000 followers on Instagram.

    One social media user wrote:

    "I'm so shocked. To leave this way so unjust and so tragic is so atrocious. She left by doing what she liked. Transmitting happiness to people." 

    Over the years people have died in a variety of accidents but only a handful fall into the category of completely freakish.

    In April this year a news reporter was killed by a bolt of lightning on live television in Dalian, China.

    Brazilian farmer Joao Maria de Souza, 45, died in 2013 when a cow which had climbed onto the roof of his house came crashing through the ceiling and landed on him as he slept in his bed. His wife survived.

    In 1974 Basil Brown, a health food nut, died at his home in Croydon, south London, after consuming ten gallons of carrot juice in the space of 10 days. 

    Indian girls take selfie as they celebrate Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, in Mumbai, India, Monday, March 13, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Rafiq Maqbool
    Selfie Mania Triggers a Wave of 'Killfies' in India

    An inquest heard that Brown had died of an overdose of Vitamin A, which had caused his skin to turn yellow and fatally damaged his liver.

    In 1982 George Prior, 30, a US Navy lieutenant, fell down while playing golf in Arlington, Virginia. He had been complaining of a headache and had developed a rash.

    Lieut. Prior spent two weeks in holiday with a sky-high temperature and blisters all over his body before his major organs failed.

    An autopsy revealed he had died after developing a hyper-sensitive reaction to a fungicide that had been sprayed on the golf course a few days before.

    ​In September 1945, Harry Daghlian, a scientist working on the US atomic bomb died when he dropped a tungsten carbide brick onto a plutonium bomb-core.

    ​It went supercritical and he received a 510 rem dose of neutron radiation and died 25 days later.

    In 1998 an entire football team was killed by a single lightning bolt but their opponents escaped unscathed.

    The two teams were drawing 1-1 as the game in the Democratic Republic of Congo heading for injury time. Suddenly a flash of lightning killed 11 players from the visiting team but the hosts survived, leading to allegations of witchcraft in the local press.

    Canadian lawyer Garry Hoy was something of an eccentric and his party trick was to run across his office and hurl himself at a glass window in a bid to impress a group of interns and make a point about the strength of the glass.

    But he tried it one time too many. One day in July 1993 Hoy, 38, ran up to the window on the 24th floor of a building in downtown Toronto. Although the glass did not break, the frame popped out and he hurtled to his death. Three years later the legal implications of the incident led to the closure of Hoy's law firm.

    In August 2010 Vladimir Ladyzhensky, from Russia, was killed after collapsing during the final of the World Sauna Championships.

    ​Ladyzhensky and his great rival, Timo Kaukonen, both collapsed after spent six minutes in a sauna with a temperature of 110 degrees Celsius, but the Finn survived.

    ​One of the most famous freak deaths in Britain was the demise of the Conservative MP for Eastleigh, Stephen Milligan in February 1994.

    He was found by his secretary at his home in west London, naked except for a pair of women's stockings. His head was covered with a black plastic bag and an orange was in his mouth.

    ​An electrical flex was tied around his body and neck and an inquest ruled that he had died during an auto-erotic asphyxiation session, although some have floated conspiracy theories that he died because of his role at the Ministry of Defense.

    Related:

    Zapped! Chinese Weather Reporter Gets Hit by Lightning on Air
    ‘Passionate’ UK Zookeeper Killed by Tiger in ‘Freak Accident’
    Drunken Russian zookeeper dies after lion slap attack
    Ukrainian man stabs relative to death in drunken toilet row
    Tags:
    accident, death, China, United States, United Kingdom, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Great Patriotic War: A Day of Grief and Remembrance in Russia
    The Great Patriotic War: A Day of Grief and Remembrance in Russia
    Sometimes They Come Back
    Sometimes They Come Back
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok