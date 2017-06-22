Register
11:34 GMT +322 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Extra strong IKEA ecstasy pills

    Rolling North: Super-Potent Ikea-Labeled Ecstasy Sweeps Europe, Reaches Sweden

    © Photo: Highsnobiety / twitter
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 14 0 0

    Recently, a new batch of super-potent ecstasy has arrived in Europe; the flashy blue-yellow tablets bear an Ikea logo and have been associated with a number of overdose cases. Ironically, the new killer pills have only been recently encountered in Sweden itself, the country that spawned Ikea the furniture giant.

    Arena Extra-Large Shopping Tote vs Ikea’s bag Frakta
    © Photo: Youtube/ TODAY
    Ghetto Fabulous: French Luxury Brand Offers $2,145 Clone of Ikea's 99 Cent Shopping Bag
    In the Channel Island of Jersey, police warned that the super-potent pills were much stronger that ordinary ecstasy that is commonly sold on the black market. An 18-year-old man who died on Saturday morning is suspected to have taken Ikea-labeled ecstasy.

    "This is completely unacceptable and Ikea has nothing to do with it," an enraged Emil Eriksson from Ikea's press department told Swedish national broadcaster SVT.

    Analysis carried out in the UK and the Netherlands revealed that the new tablets may contain twice the ordinary dose of the active substance MDMA.

    "Usually, 75 to 100mg is considered to be a normal dose. The tablets encountered on the UK market may contain up to 200mg of MDMA," physician Erik Lindeman of the Poison Information Center told SVT.

    No similar tests have been carried out so far in Sweden, but the case is unusual in that most fatalities related to club drugs involve pills that contain other active substances that mimic the effects of MDMA. Since most of the MDMA sold in Sweden comes from Holland, Erik Lindeman forecasts a rise in stronger tablets as well.

    ​Last week, the Stockholm Police came out with a warning of a stronger variant of ecstasy in circulation. The warning was published after a woman died and a number of people sought emergency help in connection with an outdoor drug party. Although the police could not establish a clear link between more potent ecstasy and the overdose, a warning about tablets going under the name of Don Perignon was issued.

    "We don't know the habits of these girls, but you should not get this kind of reaction with a normal dose," Annika Ljung of the Stockholm Police said about the incident. According to Vice, while the CDC recorded 52,404 drug-related deaths in the US in 2015 (prescription and otherwise), MDMA only accounted for an estimated 50 of these.

    Synthetic drugs
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Venyavsky
    #InstaGun: Swedish Police Powerless to Stop Social Network Black Market
    According to Lindeman, MDMA releases stimulant substances into the brain, which leads to a feeling of excitement and increased alertness, which is often described as "togetherness with the cosmos."

    An MDMA overdose leads to an increased body temperature, high blood pressure and an increase in the risk of a heart attack. The leading cause of MDMA-related deaths is believed to be complications from heat stroke. In addition to this, MDMA intake is closely associated with another risk due to a popular misconception, as people erroneously believe it's possible to keep from overheating by drinking copious amounts of water.

    "We see many such patients in Sweden. People who within several hours drink 5 to 6 liters of water and develop water poisoning symptoms," Erik Lindeman said, explaining that MDMA impedes the kidneys' ability to secrete water, which, in turn, may cause brain swelling, especially in women, due to a dangerous combination with the estrogen hormone. "There has been quite a large number of deaths among young women associated with water poisoning," Erik Lindeman said.

    Another problem associated with ecstasy intake is that the exact amount of the active substance is difficult to predict and is somewhat of a lottery.

    Related:

    Sweden to Arch-Criminals: Hand in Grenades, Help Us Deal With 'Unique Problem'
    Lap Dance Instead of Deportation: 'Underage' Refugees Thrive in Sweden
    No Woman, All Cry: Ikea Gets Slammed for Male-Only Brochure
    Once Bitten, Twice Shy: Ikea Removes Controversial 'Hitler Boy' Ad
    Norwegian Narrates Nautical Tale of Getting His 'Sailors' Stuck in Ikea Stool
    Tags:
    mdma, ecstasy, drugs, IKEA, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Human's Best Friends: Winners of the Dog Photographer of the Year Contest
    Human's Best Friends: Winners of the Dog Photographer of the Year Contest
    Lip Service
    Hollow Promises
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok