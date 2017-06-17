This is the Last Book Read by Edward Snowden

© AFP 2017/ Frederick Florin Putin Criticizes Snowden's Decision to Leak NSA Intel

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Snowden reads in English, not in Russian, Kucherena specified.

"I gave him a lot of books… Fathers and Sons [by 19th-century Russian novelist Turgenev] was the last one," Kucherena told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster answering the question about the books Snowden reads.

The "Fathers and Sons" novel is praising such ideals as uncompromising attitude and lack of admiration for authorities through the views of its main character Evgeny Bazarov.



In 2013, Snowden leaked classified documents pertaining to mass surveillance practices carried out by US authorities around the globe. Later in the year, Russia granted the former NSA contractor temporary asylum for one year. In 2014, Snowden received a three-year residence permit to live in Russia, which was later extended until 2020.