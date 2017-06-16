Register
19:11 GMT +3
16 June 2017
    Office of the Russia President Vladimir Putin. (File)

    Putin Shows Oliver Stone His Secret Office Where Media Has Never Been Before

    © Sputnik/ Alexey Panov
    Vladimir Putin's main office in the Kremlin has been seen by many journalists and ordinary people, as this is where the president's working meetings take place. However, the crew of US film director Oliver Stone, who worked on a documentary about the Russian leader, was given access to Putin's secret room where no journalist has ever been before.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during the Victory Day military parade marking the World War II anniversary at Red Square in Moscow.
    © Sputnik/ Alexey Nikolskiy
    Kremlin Comments on Perception of Oliver Stone's Putin Movie in US
    The exciting journey across Putin's "domain" started with an camera operator being allowed to shoot the president's desktop from the side where Putin is usually seated.

    The crew discovered a console with numerous buttons signed with surnames: the president simply presses one of them when he needs to contact a certain person.

    The team also captured Putin's computer desktop depicting the Kremlin's view at night, as well as scissors, lying on an orange folder with the inscription "secret" on it.

    Then, Putin showed filmmakers into another part of his study, where no journalist has ever been before.

    The study resembled a living room with cupboards, tables, sofas and many other things in it. In the center of the study there was a roundtable, on which there was a plate with fruits and a jar of honey. In the corner, there were icons of the Mother of God and Christ standing next to a portrait of a man.

    President Vladimir Putin in his office. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev
    President Vladimir Putin in his office. (File)

    "This is my father in Sevastopol, Crimea, he was in the Naval Forces," Putin said, showing the portrait. The room is a place where Putin spends most of his working time.

    "And this is the second part of the office. This is where I work with documents, it's usually covered with papers," Putin said, and opened another door.

    Vladimir Putin attends Seliger 2014 National Youth Forum
    © Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev
    Putin Reveals He Has Grandchildren in Oliver Stone's TV Special
    The room had a desk, bookcases and even a fireplace. There were a lot of newspapers and magazines lying on a table. In a nearby room where the crew was taken at the end of their trip, Putin holds meetings with foreign leaders.

    The full four-part documentary about Russian President Vladimir Putin shot by Stone was broadcast by the Showtime television network on June 12-15. Stone said earlier that his film is aimed at preventing further deterioration of relations between Russia and the United States.

    Oliver Stone is famous for making films focused on urgent political issues, and his latest work, released in late 2016, was devoted to former National Security Agency (NSA) contractor-turned-whistleblower Edward Snowden.

