Putin Shows Oliver Stone His Secret Office Where Media Has Never Been Before

© Sputnik/ Alexey Nikolskiy Kremlin Comments on Perception of Oliver Stone's Putin Movie in US

The exciting journey across Putin's "domain" started with an camera operator being allowed to shoot the president's desktop from the side where Putin is usually seated.

The crew discovered a console with numerous buttons signed with surnames: the president simply presses one of them when he needs to contact a certain person.

The team also captured Putin's computer desktop depicting the Kremlin's view at night, as well as scissors, lying on an orange folder with the inscription "secret" on it.

Then, Putin showed filmmakers into another part of his study, where no journalist has ever been before.

The study resembled a living room with cupboards, tables, sofas and many other things in it. In the center of the study there was a roundtable, on which there was a plate with fruits and a jar of honey. In the corner, there were icons of the Mother of God and Christ standing next to a portrait of a man.

© Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev President Vladimir Putin in his office. (File)

"This is my father in Sevastopol, Crimea, he was in the Naval Forces," Putin said, showing the portrait. The room is a place where Putin spends most of his working time.

"And this is the second part of the office. This is where I work with documents, it's usually covered with papers," Putin said, and opened another door.

© Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev Putin Reveals He Has Grandchildren in Oliver Stone's TV Special

The room had a desk, bookcases and even a fireplace. There were a lot of newspapers and magazines lying on a table. In a nearby room where the crew was taken at the end of their trip, Putin holds meetings with foreign leaders.

The full four-part documentary about Russian President Vladimir Putin shot by Stone was broadcast by the Showtime television network on June 12-15. Stone said earlier that his film is aimed at preventing further deterioration of relations between Russia and the United States.

Oliver Stone is famous for making films focused on urgent political issues, and his latest work, released in late 2016, was devoted to former National Security Agency (NSA) contractor-turned-whistleblower Edward Snowden.