Russian Tourism Agency Seeks Bloggers for Unforgettable Experience in Siberia

Rosturism welcomes English-speaking Internet stars from different media platforms to participate in an annual adventure called "Backpack Bloggers." The project is geared at promoting active tourism in Russia through modern digital platforms. In 2015, bloggers hiked through the mountains of Crimea, and in 2016, another expedition was sent to the Republic of Adygea.

© Sputnik/ Pavel Lisitcin Tyumen views

This time, the organizers are ready to show the best of Siberia on a 12-day trip which will start on July 4. First, the group of bloggers will visit the city of Tyumen, which is officially recognized as the place where Russians are happiest, according to various surveys. In addition, this is where the legendary Grigori Rasputin was born in 1869. "Now, Tyumen is a city where history lives side by side with modern innovations," reads the announcement.

© REUTERS/ Ilya Naymushin Birds fly over the Yenisei River in Taiga district outside the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, September 5, 2016

© Sputnik/ Redkin Taiga landscape in East Siberia

© Sputnik/ Sergey Pyatakov The fishing industry of Abalak Znamensky Monastery in the village of Abalak

The next highlight of the adventure is a five-day backpack trip through the Siberian taiga, where the team will try out rafting, tracking and cycling. The evening program includes swimming in a river, singing songs next to a bonfire and, of course, sleeping in tents.

The final destination is the ancient city of Tobolsk: back to living in comfort. This is where the participants will stay for a couple of days and join the "Summer in the Tobolsk Kremlin" music festival. This year, the highlight of the festival is an open-air performance of "Siberia," a 1903 opera drama by Umberto Giordano, at the Kremlin, the project organizers noted.

© Sputnik/ Yuriy Kaver A view of St. Sofia Assumption Cathedral situated on the territory of the Tobolsk Kremlin

Participants will be "armed to the teeth:" Besides a unique experience, they will be provided with a visa, tickets, equipment, accommodations and meals during the entire trip. The "Backpack Bloggers" organizers also promise to ensure safety and offer a helping hand if any hardships arise.

In their turn, bloggers should spread the word about their amazing adventure to their followers on social platforms like Youtube, Instagram, WordPress etc.

© Photo: 89Elizaveta94 The Tobolsk Kremlin

To participate, volunteers are required to write a sort of motivational letter, explaining why the organizers should invite them. It can be either published on their Facebook page as a post with the hashtag #bpr_siberia, or sent as an email to dvoeialoe@gmail.com

The contest between bloggers will last until June 18; several days after that, the organizers will announce the winners. The best reports will be published on the national tourist portal, Russia Travel.