Register
21:58 GMT +315 June 2017
Live
    Search
    A view shows an island in the Biryusa Bay of the Yenisei River in Taiga district outside the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, September 5, 2016

    Russian Tourism Agency Seeks Bloggers for Unforgettable Experience in Siberia

    © REUTERS/ Ilya Naymushin
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 12850

    Bloggers wanted! The Russian Federal Agency for Tourism (Rosturism) has announced it is recruiting a team of bloggers who will receive the unique opportunity to explore the wonders of Siberia for free.

    Rosturism welcomes English-speaking Internet stars from different media platforms to participate in an annual adventure called "Backpack Bloggers." The project is geared at promoting active tourism in Russia through modern digital platforms. In 2015, bloggers hiked through the mountains of Crimea, and in 2016, another expedition was sent to the Republic of Adygea.

    Tyumen views
    © Sputnik/ Pavel Lisitcin
    Tyumen views

    This time, the organizers are ready to show the best of Siberia on a 12-day trip which will start on July 4. First, the group of bloggers will visit the city of Tyumen, which is officially recognized as the place where Russians are happiest, according to various surveys. In addition, this is where the legendary Grigori Rasputin was born in 1869. "Now, Tyumen is a city where history lives side by side with modern innovations," reads the announcement.

    Birds fly over the Yenisei River in Taiga district outside the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, September 5, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Ilya Naymushin
    Birds fly over the Yenisei River in Taiga district outside the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, September 5, 2016

    Taiga landscape in East Siberia
    © Sputnik/ Redkin
    Taiga landscape in East Siberia
    The next highlight of the adventure is a five-day backpack trip through the Siberian taiga, where the team will try out rafting, tracking and cycling. The evening program includes swimming in a river, singing songs next to a bonfire and, of course, sleeping in tents. 
    The fishing industry of Abalak Znamensky Monastery in the village of Abalak
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Pyatakov
    The fishing industry of Abalak Znamensky Monastery in the village of Abalak

    The final destination is the ancient city of Tobolsk: back to living in comfort. This is where the participants will stay for a couple of days and join the "Summer in the Tobolsk Kremlin" music festival. This year, the highlight of the festival is an open-air performance of "Siberia," a 1903 opera drama by Umberto Giordano, at the Kremlin, the project organizers noted.

    A view of St. Sofia Assumption Cathedral situated on the territory of the Tobolsk Kremlin
    © Sputnik/ Yuriy Kaver
    A view of St. Sofia Assumption Cathedral situated on the territory of the Tobolsk Kremlin

    Participants will be "armed to the teeth:" Besides a unique experience, they will be provided with a visa, tickets, equipment, accommodations and meals during the entire trip. The "Backpack Bloggers" organizers also promise to ensure safety and offer a helping hand if any hardships arise.

    In their turn, bloggers should spread the word about their amazing adventure to their followers on social platforms like Youtube, Instagram, WordPress etc.

    The Tobolsk Kremlin
    © Photo: 89Elizaveta94
    The Tobolsk Kremlin
    To participate, volunteers are required to write a sort of motivational letter, explaining why the organizers should invite them. It can be either published on their Facebook page as a post with the hashtag #bpr_siberia, or sent as an email to dvoeialoe@gmail.com.

    The contest between bloggers will last until June 18; several days after that, the organizers will announce the winners. The best reports will be published on the national tourist portal, Russia Travel.

    Related:

    Russian Old Believers Teach Chinese Troops How to Survive in Siberian Woods
    Mysterious Dragon-Shaped Stones Created by Prehistoric People Found in Siberia
    Tags:
    bloggers, tourism, Internet, Russia, Siberia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Voyage Voyage! Welcome Aboard Russia's Knyaz Vladimir Cruise Liner
    Voyage Voyage! Welcome Aboard Russia's Knyaz Vladimir Cruise Liner
    Boomerang Effect
    Boomerang Effect
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok