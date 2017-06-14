Teeny-Weeny Taiwanese Labrador Puppy to Combat Crime With Cuteness (PHOTOS)

The puppy came into the world on May 9 along with his five siblings: Schuman, Federica, Eagle, AJ and Sunny. They were born to two sniffer dogs from the department's K9 unit, two-years-old Yellow and Leader.

Fuxing, which means "a lucky star" in Chinese, is a very special dog: he is the only pup in the litter with cream colored fur. According to the NTPD K-9 Unit, Fuxing will be trained to sniff blood. Other puppies will be trained as drug detection dogs.

In this department, police pooches also specialize in detecting explosives. Larger individuals, such as German shepherds, are helping police to arrest suspects.