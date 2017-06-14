Daddy Issues: Florida Baseball Team Passes Out Pregnancy Test for Father’s Day

The free tests will be handed out during the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimps’ "You Might Be a Father" promotion.

© AFP 2017/ NICHOLAS KAMM Bush Seeks to Boost His Campaign by Selling Baseball Caps, Guacamole Bowls

"So you’ll know if you need to return for Sunday’s Father’s Day game," the team’s website explains. "It will be an evening filled with suspense, intrigue and manila envelopes."

General Manager Harold Craw explained that tests will only be given out to those who want one. He told the Florida Times-Union that the idea arose when "We were just sitting around at the promotion meeting, looking at our calendar … That’s something that plays to our Thirsty Thursday crowd, which tends to be young professionals and college students. They like to laugh and have a good time and would appreciate it being tongue-in-cheek."

Thirsty Thursday is a promotion that includes discounted beer, with 12-ounce beers selling for $1 and 24-ounce beer selling for $2.

Surprisingly, this isn’t the first time a minor league team has used a conception-based promotion. In 2006, the Charleston, South Carolina, RiverDogs offered a free vasectomy on Vasectomy Night, before the mayor and a local bishop complained and had the event cancelled.