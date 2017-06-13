Putin to Stone: 'I Have Fallen and Flown Over the Head of the Horse'

© Sputnik/ Alexei Druzhinin And He Scores! Russian President Putin Hits the Ice at Night Hockey League Festival in Sochi 11

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with US director Oliver Stone that he ice skated for the first time at the age of 60.

"I was 60 years old. I could not skate at all," Putin said in a teaser trailer for the second part of Stone's documentary series, published on US TV broadcaster Showtime's Youtube channel on Tuesday.

Putin also told Stone that he had fallen off horses several times during his life. "I have fallen over the head of the horse," he said.

The second episode of the four-part documentary series by Stone, called "The Putin Interviews," will be aired on the Showtime television network on Tuesday night. The remaining two parts are to be broadcast later in the week.