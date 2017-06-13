Coming Through! Bear Cuts Straight Through a Race in Colorado (PHOTO)

The animal, an American black bear, made a beeline across the road, right in the middle of the Garden of the Gods 10-Mile Run in Colorado Springs on Sunday, June 11.

One of the runners, Donald Sanborn, said that the bear did not immediately dash across the road and apparently spent some time observing the race, biding his time until there were fewer racers on the trail.

According to Sanborn, while encounters with wildlife are hardly uncommon during such races, this is the first time that he has run into such an animal.

"Why did the bear cross the road? To scare the runners and make me lose precious time in the middle of a race!" the runner jokingly remarked on his Facebook page where he posted photos of this event.