Register
04:47 GMT +313 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Weight loss

    One Quarter of the World Now Overweight or Obese

    CC0 / Pixabay /
    Life
    Get short URL
    24020

    Congratulations, humanity! We’ve finally passed the 2 billion mark for people who are overweight or obese. According to a new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, more than 27 percent of the world’s population is overweight or worse, with about 10 percent of them also being obese.

    "Our results show that both the prevalence and disease burden of high BMI are increasing globally. These findings highlight the need for implementation of multicomponent interventions to reduce the prevalence and disease burden of high BMI," wrote the international team of authors.

    Overall, human health has improved, according to the ambitious study, which tracked data from 68.5 million people in 195 countries over the last 35 years. People are living longer and suffering from fewer diseases than they did in the early 1980s, when the study started.

    Air India air hostesses wearing their new uniform pose for photographers during the delivery of a Boeing 737-800 Commercial Jetliner for Air India in New Delhi. (File)
    © AFP 2017/ RAVEENDRAN
    Air India Sheds Weight by Grounding Dozens of Obese Cabin Crew

    But obesity rates continue to climb, and not just where you'd expect. In wealthy First World nations, ranges for obesity have leveled off — although researchers are concerned that the study may have obfuscated the rate for extreme obesity, which they think may be on the rise.

    While the United States continues to lead the world in childhood obesity, many other countries also have rapidly increasing rates. Middle-income countries like Brazil, China and Indonesia have seen their childhood obesity rates triple. Nations like Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Greece and Mexico all have similarly high rates of obesity.

    Overall, the obesity rate has doubled in more than 70 countries since 1980. Countries like Bangladesh and Russia saw massive increases in obesity in this time period, while others like the Congo and Turkey saw their rates drop.

    US Army soldiers representing units participating in the the Anaconda-16 military exercise, attend the opening ceremony, in Warsaw, Poland, Monday, June 6, 2016.
    © AFP 2017/ Alik Keplicz
    Overweight Military: Obesity Rates Rise for US Service Members

    About five percent of children (108 million) and twelve percent of adults (604 million) worldwide are now obese, the study found. This closely correlates with the number of people with type 2 diabetes. The study found that children who become overweight or obese early in life will typically remain so for the rest of their lives.

    Type 1 diabetes is hereditary and has been speculated to be caused by poorly understood environmental factors such as certain medicines and foods. Type 2 diabetes, meanwhile, comes on from obesity, lack of exercise and poor diet. It greatly increases one's risks for afflictions such as heart disease, kidney disease, and many types of cancer.

    Among those who are overweight but not obese, their risk factor for heart disease increases drastically. Overall, the study found that high BMI contributed to 4 million deaths and 120 million disabilities a year.

    Related:

    China's Obesity Surge Hits 440 Million Residents
    With 30 Million People Suffering From Obesity, India May Be Mulling a Fat Tax
    Tackling Childhood Obesity: Chinese School Serves Meals Based on Kids’ Weight
    UK Child Obesity Rises to Nearly 20% for 11 Year-Olds
    WHO: Raising Taxes on Sugary Drinks by 20% May Reduce Cases of Obesity, Diabetes
    Tags:
    diabetes, medicine, study, overweight, obesity, New England Journal of Medicine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stereotypes About Russia Turned Into Fairy Tales
    Scenes From Everyday Life in Russia Turned Into Fairy Tales
    Deep Waters
    Deep Waters
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results (ONLY IF LABOUR GET LAST VOTE)
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok