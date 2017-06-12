Register
19:42 GMT +312 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Surgery

    Placebo Effect in Surgery Means Many Operations May Be Entirely Unnecessary

    CC0 / Pixabay /
    Life
    Get short URL
    19320

    Thousands of individuals could be undergoing dangerous and expensive surgeries totally unnecessarily each year, a top British surgeon has claimed – he fears that as most procedures aren’t subjected to the rigorous testing drugs undergo, their effect may be purely psychological rather than physical.

    Professor Andy Carr, orthopaedic surgeon at Oxford University Hospitals, said there is emerging evidence certain types of elective surgery offer "benefits" to patients partially or even wholly attributable to patients' expectations their symptoms would improve after treatment — the placebo effect, in other words.

    Previous trials, in which conventional procedures were compared with bogus versions of the same surgery, found there was no significant benefit beyond placebo for arthritic knee surgery, spinal cement injections for vertebral fractures, some gastric balloon procedures for obesity and certain forms of endometriosis surgery.

    ​Carr now believes a wide range of other procedures ought to be investigated as a matter of urgency — he suggests simply continuing such surgeries without verification of his hypothesis would overall be far worse than halting them outright, as the former route entails tens or hundreds of thousands of patients having unnecessary operations.

    Many surgeries have arguably subjective desired outcomes, such as reducing pain or stiffness — although these still represent a minority of all operations conducted worldwide. Professor Carr isn't suggesting "placebo" amputations or transplants, which have very clear objective outcomes, should be subject to such testing.

    With the help of his colleague, Professor Irene Tracey, Nuffield Professor of Anaesthetic Sciences at the University of Oxford, Carr conducted the first placebo-controlled trial of the most common form of shoulder surgery.

    The trial involved a procedure — acromioplasty — in which a spur of bone in the shoulder was shaved off during keyhole surgery, the logic being the spur causes pain when tendons rub against it. The operation is performed about 10,000 times annually in the UK alone, but until Carr's experiment its efficacy had not been tested in a randomized controlled setting. The results are due to be published next month.

    Carr added while NHS commissioners are taking the issue seriously and showing a keen interest in the outcome of his trial, there has been greater resistance among surgeons, some of whom he suggests may view the suggestion placebo plays a powerful role in surgery as an affront to their skills and expertise.

    ​Those who oppose the notion of placebo effects in surgery should be careful not to misconstrue the phenomenon as "deception" or "fakery" — in fact, research into the effect suggests patient expectation can effectively hijack the parts of the brain involved in pain perception, producing powerful physiological effects.

    "There's a huge amount of vested interest in all sorts of communities in terms of not accepting this is the case. In many ways it's much more confrontational than understanding a tablet might be a placebo. Understanding a procedure you've been trained to do and you've done all your life and you've trained other people to do is simply a placebo — that's pretty tough for surgeons to take," Carr said.

    ​In future, he believes surgeons would need to become more open with patients about the possibility placebos could play a role in the outcome and could employ other non-surgical ways to harness the placebo effect, to achieve the same health improvements without placing patients at risk. If Professor Carr's suspicions are correct, they're surely a timely intervention — modern medicine is increasingly focused around limiting the amount of time physicians spend with patients, and such a development would by definition drastically reduce waiting lists (and, in some cases, remove them outright).

    The issue of what to do about the legions of unemployed arthritic knee surgeons such a breakthrough would produce evidently must be examined in the very near future.

    Related:

    Thousands May Have Died Due to Bogus Statin Risks, Says Big Pharma Funded Study
    Surgeon Who Performed First Successful Artificial Heart Implant Dies at Age 96
    Yakuza Organizes Attack on Medic After Botched Genital Surgery
    California First to Pay for Inmate’s Sex Reassignment Surgery
    Tags:
    placebo effect, psychological factors, physiology, surgery, Oxford University, United Kingdom, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stereotypes About Russia Turned Into Fairy Tales
    Scenes From Everyday Life in Russia Turned Into Fairy Tales
    Deep Waters
    Deep Waters
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results (ONLY IF LABOUR GET LAST VOTE)
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok