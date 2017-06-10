Moscow Named Among Top 7 of Smartest Cities in the World

© Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov A View From Above: Bird's Eye Panorama of Moscow 12

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Melbourne, Australia was named the Intelligent Community Forum's (ICF) smartest city of the year, with Moscow making it to the Top 7 of Intelligent Communities of the Year, the department said in a written statement.

The Top7 was announced in February and included Moscow, Chiayi City and Taoyuan in Taiwan, Australia’s Melbourne and Ipswich, and Canadian Edmonton and Grey County.

"We are truly honored to be nominated for this Award. Moscow has changed tremendously for the last 5 years. We put significant investment in smart solutions to develop Moscow as attractive, knowledge-based businesses destination, a center for learning and a city where government exists to serve the people as efficiently and transparently as possible. Deploying digital technologies to serve those ends, Moscow is turning from one of the world’s megacities into an Intelligent Community," Artem Yermolaev, the Chief Information Officer of Moscow said, as quoted in the statement.

Moscow first appeared on ICF’s Top7 list in 2016, alongside Hsinchu County and New Taipei City (Taiwan), Surrey, Winnipeg and Montreal in Canada, Germany’s Muelheim an der Ruhr and Whanganui in New Zealand. Montreal was named the winner.